Cebu FC opens PFL campaign with September fixtures in Manila

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants will begin their 2025–2026 Philippines Football League (PFL) campaign without a single home game in September.

Fresh off their AFF Shopee Cup main draw stint, the Gentle Giants will kick off their league season on September 13 against One Taguig FC at the Rizal Memorial Stadium. The matchup is part of a triple-header set for that day at the historic Manila venue.

All three of Cebu FC’s September fixtures will be played at Rizal Memorial instead of their home pitch, the Dynamic Herb–Borromeo Sports Complex in Cebu City.

Their second outing is scheduled for September 20 at 8:30 p.m. against rivals Stallion Laguna FC, followed by a showdown with perennial powerhouse Kaya FC–Iloilo on September 28 at 4 p.m.

READ: Cebu FC set for ASEAN Club Championships debut

The Gentle Giants are looking to bounce back from a 1–3 loss to Singapore’s Tampines Rovers last August 20 in their ASEAN Club Championship Group A opener, also held at Rizal Memorial. That match came on the heels of their impressive qualifying campaign, highlighted by a victory over Brunei’s Kasuka FC.

For the new season, Cebu FC will be guided by veteran coach Glenn Ramos and a retooled roster. The squad welcomes key additions, including former Loyola Meralco Sparks standout Rico Andes, Australian striker Esrom Paulos, and several foreign recruits such as Bol Tong, Victor Cabral, Denil Ango, Sam Azimzadeh Tabrizi, Anderson Pinto, Fati Khudoidodzoda, and Yuta Nomura.

The team’s local core remains intact, anchored by Daniel Gadia, Kaj Amirul, Papu Corsame, Joshua Broce, JK Ceniza, Jeremiah Borlongan, Abou Sy, Jacob Lao, Marius Kore, Jaime Rosquillo, Leo Maquiling, Elijah Lao, ER Orale, and Glen Thomas Ramos. /csl

