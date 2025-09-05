Celebrate Grandparents’ Day in the best way at SM City Cebu!

This September, SM City Cebu invites you to celebrate Grandparents’ Day with a week-long fiesta of music, wellness, and family connections.

Grandparents’ Day at SM Supermalls is a full-on fiesta of love and fun across generations!

Grandparents aren’t just the keepers of wisdom and life stories. They’re also our partners in fun, laughter, and unforgettable moments.

Taste the love at the Granny & Apo Market

From September 1-7, stroll through a colorful cluster of stalls located at the lower ground level of the main mall showcasing homemade goodies and treats crafted by grannies and their apos. It’s a celebration of love made edible, from traditional family recipes to modern twists on local favorites. Bring your appetite and support MSMEs run by families!

Snap memories at the Granny & Apo: Groove & Snap

Nothing says fun like a disco-inspired photo spot where Lolos, Lolas, and Apos can strike their best poses. With 80s retro vibes and a hint of modern flair, this is the perfect chance to glam up, groove out, and create memories that last a lifetime. Don’t forget to strike your grooviest pose and tag SM!

Sweat it out at the Granny & Apo Fitness Jam

On September 6, get ready for a one-of-a-kind fitness party featuring workouts that never go out of style—Jazzercise, Aerobics, and more. Grannies and apos alike will jam to 80s hits while breaking a sweat and breaking into laughter.

Dance your heart out in the Granny & Apo Dance Challenge

From September 1-7, it’s time for grannies to turn the tables on their apos! Join the digital-only dance challenge, where grandparents and grandkids show off their moves to iconic 80s beats. Post your dance videos and tag SM for a chance to be featured!

Give thanks at the Grannies’ Blessing

On September 7 at 9AM, cap off the celebration with a Thanksgiving Mass at the North Wing dedicated to all grannies—a heartfelt moment to honor their unconditional love, sacrifices, and blessings. Join and celebrate the precious grannies in your lives.

Grandparents’ Day at SM Supermalls is a full-on fiesta of love and fun across generations! From disco dancing and arcade battles to foodie finds and family blessings, the week is bursting with energy, laughter, and unforgettable moments. It’s our chance to show the world that Lolos and Lolas aren’t just wise—they’re the coolest, grooviest heroes of our families.