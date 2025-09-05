Marcos inaugurates Bohol irrigation project to benefit 400 farmers

MANILA, Philippines — The newly inaugurated Calunasan Small Reservoir Irrigation Project (SRIP) in Bohol is projected to improve agricultural productivity of around 400 farmers in the province, according to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

The project was inaugurated by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, where he unveiled the project marker together with National Irrigation Administration Administrator Eduardo Guillen, the PCO said in a press release.

In a brief media interview, Marcos said that it is “always” a breath of fresh air to see an infrastructure project that is properly done and finished.

Situated in the municipality of Calape, the Calunasan SRIP is projected to irrigate around 300 hectares of farmland, directly benefiting farmers in the nearby communities, including four barangays, namely Calunasan, Abucayan Sur, Lucob, and Bentig.

“With a total cost of P813 million, the project is currently 97.94 percent complete. The remaining works, including slope protection and the construction of a view deck, are scheduled for completion by November 23, 2025,” the PCO said.

The dam and irrigation facilities have been fully operational since the test run on August 20, providing services to local farmers.

