Rhea Gullas Cup: Minglanilla hosts Carcar Sept. 8

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | September 05,2025 - 03:19 PM

Rhea Gullas Cup

Minglanilla players squeezes through Sibonga’s defense during their Rhea Gullas Cup game. | Rhea Gullas Cup photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Rhea Gullas Cup 2025-First District Basketball Tournament resumes this weekend with another set of marquee showdowns, highlighted by Abante Minglanilla’s clash with Sidlak Carcar on Saturday, September 6, at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

Minglanilla, the tournament’s defending champions, still reeling from an 82-74 road loss to archrival Talisay Aksyon Agad, looks to bounce back with homecourt advantage on its side.

Both Minglanilla and Carcar carry identical 1-1 records, making their 7 p.m. duel crucial in determining who will temporarily secure the No. 2 spot behind unbeaten Talisay (3-0).

Carcar also fell victim to Talisay last weekend, bowing 88-82 in the latter’s back-to-back homestand.

In Saturday’s curtain-raiser at 4 p.m., Talisay guns for a fourth straight victory against Naga Atong Garbo. Naga sits at 1-2 after a heartbreaking 78-75 defeat to the San Fernando Buffalos.

The 5:30 p.m. matchup will feature Blissful Sibonga, still winless after two outings, against San Fernando, which shares a 1-1 slate with Minglanilla and Carcar.

Action continues Sunday in Carcar City, where the home team hosts Sibonga at 7 p.m. Preceding that is a key showdown between San Fernando and Minglanilla at 5:30 p.m.

TAGS: basketball, Carcar, Minglanilla, Rhea Gullas Cup
