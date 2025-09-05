Cause-oriented groups protest corruption, low wages in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City cause-oriented groups staged back-to-back protests in front of two government offices on Friday, September 5, to protest against alleged corruption in flood control projects and to press for a substantial wage hike for workers.

At around 8 a.m., youth activists, labor groups, and other multi-sectoral organizations gathered outside the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Cebu City District Engineering Office near Pier 3.

Corruption in flood-control projects

The demonstration, led by BAYAN Central Visayas and Sanlakas Cebu, joined by KABATAAN Partylist and student activists from various universities across Cebu City, denounced what they described as “ghost projects” in the agency’s flood control program, which they linked to alleged widespread corruption under the Marcos administration.

“Karon, nagtapok ang mga kabatan-onan uban sa mga nagkadaiyang sektor diri sa syudad sa Sugbo aron i-rehistro ang condemnation og ang pagpatawag og accountability sa DPWH og sa mismong administrasyong Marcos,” said Ian Peter Guanzon, vice chairperson of KABATAAN Partylist Cebu City.

He added that communities continue to suffer from flooding even after billions of pesos have been allocated to the projects.

Guanzon stressed that the protest staged by cause-oriented groups was peaceful and joined not only by students but also by community youth and other sectors affected by recurrent flooding in Cebu City.

At least 20 young participants were present at the location, along with representatives from BAYAN, labor groups, women’s groups, and urban poor communities.

DPWH says they are doing their best to address flooding

Responding to the protest, Malou Avila, public information officer of DPWH-7 Cebu City District Engineering Office, said the agency respects freedom of expression and assured that efforts are underway to address flooding concerns.

“Kami sa DPWH, particularly sa Cebu City District Engineering Office, nagpakabana mi. We are in the process of doing the best we can do to provide solutions. Pero dili siya ingon ana kadali gyud. We are on the process of reevaluating everything in coordination with the local government. In fact gahapon, nag-meeting sad sila about ana. We’re hoping nga we can address the concern of the Filipinos,” Avila said.

Push for wage hike

By 10 a.m., the protest moved to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Regional Office 7, where labor groups under AMA Sugbo-KMU and BAYAN Central Visayas staged a picket protest to coincide with the deliberations of the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB-7) on proposed wage adjustments.

Jaime Paglinawan, chairperson of BAYAN Central Visayas, said the demonstration pushed for a national minimum wage of P1,200, citing rising living costs and the widening gap between workers’ pay and corporate profits.

“Ang kasamtangan nga suholan karon diri sa Central Visayas, ang P453 dungagan siya og P747, ang P463 dungagan siya og P437, ang P501 dungagan siya og P699 aron mutibuok siya og P1,200,” Paglinawan explained.

He further broke down how meager current wages are for ordinary families.

“I-divide na nimo nang P501 sa lima ka pamilya, i-divide nimo nang P453, P463 nga mao’y minimum karon, i-divide na nimo sa lima, it’s only P90-P100. I-divide nimo na sa tulo, pamahaw, paniudto, panihapon, it’s only P30-P33. Unya kana, kanang giingon nato nga P501, kuhaan paman na og deduction. SSS, Pag-IBIG, PhilHealth. Unya, how about ang katong plitehan sa mamumuo nga muadto sa pabrika og pauli sa ilahang panimalay? How about sa plitehan sa pagpaeskwela sa mga anak? Baya sa kuryente, tubig?” he said.

He criticized employers for citing small businesses as a “shield” against wage hikes, arguing that micro and small enterprises already have exemptions under existing laws and could be further supported through government subsidies.

Paglinawan also underscored the disparity between workers’ wages and the billions in profits reported by the country’s Top 1,000 corporations.

Peaceful protests

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Acting City Director Police Colonel Enrico E. Figueroa confirmed that around 20 to 25 participants joined the cause-oriented groups in the two protest actions and that no untoward incidents were recorded.

“Sa nakikita po natin, peaceful naman sila at naglalabas lang sila ng kanilang mga hinanaing tungkol sa kanilang hinihiling sa gobyerno na dagdag sahod at maliban naman ‘don ay wala naman silang ginagawang ibang nakakapinsala sa ating kapwa o sa ating paligid,” he noted.

