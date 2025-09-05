Cebu City eyes stricter penalties for waste violators under new ordinance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Stricter penalties await those who defy the solid waste management rules here.

Councilor Dave Tumulak pushes for amendments to strengthen the city’s long-standing segregation-at-source ordinance.

Tumulak, who also heads the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), has proposed an ordinance updating City Ordinance No. 2031 to align with the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Act of 2022.

The measure seeks to tighten compliance with waste segregation, introduce higher fines for violators, and reinforce accountability among businesses and households.

Under the proposed ordinance, individuals caught violating segregation rules may face fines ranging from P1,000 for the first offense to P5,000 and/or six months’ imprisonment for repeated offenses. Community service may also be imposed in lieu of payment.

Corporations and business establishments found non-compliant may see their responsible officers held personally liable.

READ: Cebu City rivers: Household waste leading cause of pollution

Updating outdated rules

Cebu City first passed its waste segregation ordinance in 2004, anchored on Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

However, Tumulak said changes were needed to reflect current environmental laws, particularly the EPR Act of 2022, which requires producers and businesses to actively manage the plastic waste they generate.

The new ordinance incorporates provisions from the EPR Act and its implementing rules issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in 2023. These rules set recovery targets for plastic packaging waste—20 percent by end-2023, rising to 80 percent by 2028.

By adopting these parameters locally, Tumulak said the city can “galvanize its commitment to achieving plastic neutrality” while ensuring that producers, enterprises, and communities share responsibility in addressing the city’s waste problem.

Enforcement and incentives

The ordinance mandates a “No Segregation, No Collection” policy, requiring households and businesses to separate biodegradable, non-biodegradable, recyclable, hazardous, and bulky waste.

Barangays and deputized personnel will play a central role in enforcement, with violators issued citation tickets. To encourage strict monitoring, barangays and apprehending officers will receive a share of compromise fees collected from offenders.

“Barangay officials and community volunteers are at the frontline of waste management. Providing them incentives strengthens enforcement and builds accountability at the grassroots level,” Tumulak explained.

Toward sustainable compliance

The measure also highlights collaboration with the private sector and the informal waste sector. Obliged enterprises, such as manufacturers and retailers, will be required to adopt recovery schemes, recycling initiatives, and partnerships with waste pickers and cooperatives to ensure compliance with EPR mandates.

Public information campaigns will accompany the ordinance, with the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO), DENR, and the Solid Waste Management Board tasked to conduct education drives on waste segregation, composting, and recycling.

Tumulak stressed that stricter penalties are necessary to drive long-term behavioral change.

The proposed ordinance has now been referred to the Committee on Laws and Styling for review. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP