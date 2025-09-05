Jake Amparo guns for OPBF minimumweight crown in Japan Sept. 9

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Battle-tested road warrior Jake “El Bambino” Amparo of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable is set for another tough assignment in Japan.

The 28-year-old Amparo will fight there for the fourth time when he challenges defending champion Takeshi Ishii for the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) minimumweight title on September 9 at the famed Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

Amparo, once a world title challenger, is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Takero Kitano last March at the same venue in a non-title bout.

He also stepped in on short notice in 2024 to face Ginjiro Shigeoka for the IBF world minimumweight belt, further cementing his reputation as PMI’s most traveled fighter, with stints in South Africa, Thailand, and Japan.

Carrying a record of 16 wins (4 KOs), 7 losses, and 1 draw, Amparo has shared the ring with some of the division’s toughest names. He once pushed reigning IBF champion Pedro Taduran to the limit in a grueling 12-round eliminator in Bohol back in December 2023.

His opponent, Ishii, 25, enters the fight with a 10-1 record, including 8 knockouts. The hard-hitting Japanese prospect is on a three-bout winning streak since July 2024 and is no stranger to Filipino foes, having beaten Cebuano John Kevin Jimenez to capture the OPBF title last year. His lone career setback came at the hands of veteran Lito Dante in 2023.

Jake Amparo will be the second PMI fighter to see action in Japan this year, following Sugarey Leonard Pores, who fell short against Kaito Yamasaki last month.

