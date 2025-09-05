Cebu City police rescue escaped minors in separate operations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Cebu City carried out two separate operations that led to the rescue of 13 minors who escaped from the Cebu City Operation Second Chance Center in Barangay Kalunasan on Wednesday morning, September 3.

According to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the incident took place on when two children in conflict with the law (CICL) were instructed by a staff member to dispose of garbage.

Instead, the pair allegedly overpowered the staff and bolted from the facility, sparking a rescue and retrieval operation.

Rescue efforts

The first operation was led by Guadalupe Police Station under Police Major Miles B. Damoslog, with support from the VIPER 1 Tactical Motorcycle Riding Unit (TMRU) and the Mobile Patrol Unit (MPU).

Their operation led to the recovery of 12 of the escapees, who were turned over to the Second Chance Center for proper intervention.

Later that day, a separate follow-up operation was conducted by Pasil Police Station, led by officer-in-charge Police Captain Giann Karlo M. Reyes. The team located and rescued another minor in Barangay Suba.

The child was subsequently presented to Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. and Councilor Dave Tumulak before being returned to the center along with support from social welfare agencies.

The minors rescued were aged 15 to 17.

CCPO Acting City Director Police Colonel Enrico Evangelista Figueroa commended the police units involved, stressing the importance of prioritizing the safety and welfare of children.

He also assured that police operations will continue to safeguard minors and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Operation Second Chance is a city-run rehabilitation facility that houses children in conflict with the law.

The facility provides shelter, education, and behavioral programs aimed at helping minors reform and reintegrate into their families and communities.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP