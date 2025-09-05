Mandaue City to return P21.9M garbage trucks over alleged overpricing

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City is planning to return two garbage trucks worth ₱21.9 million to the supplier amid concerns of alleged overpricing under the previous administration.

In a press conference on Friday, Sept. 5, City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo Malig-on revealed that the trucks, which cost ₱10.99 million each, were procured by the former administration on June 26, 2025.

An initial market check indicated that similar units could be acquired for only ₱3 million to ₱6 million, raising red flags about the possibility of overpricing.

Further review by the current administration found that both trucks are 2017 models, and one of them had already been registered under the name of the supplier—raising questions about their authenticity as brand-new units, since the initial registration should have been under the LGU.

“Nagpacheck mi online, ang price ranges kay 5 to 6 million. Naa sad tay gipaqoute officially, almost same specifications, P3.6 million. Sa amoang tan-aw, bisan pa siguro nga adunay mga add-ons nga specs, kasabot man ta ana, pero dili pod siguro mo-deperensya og 6 to 7 million,” said Malig-on.

The City Department of General Services (DGS), through a memorandum endorsed by Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, recommended deferring acceptance of the trucks until the supplier provides a satisfactory explanation and a price canvass confirms the reasonableness of the quoted cost.

Although the vehicles had already been delivered, there was no formal turnover or acceptance by the city because the new administration, already in office at the time, found indications of overpricing. The issue was addressed by city after a few residents inquired on the city’s Facebook page about why the garbage trucks parked at the city’s sports complex were not being used.

“It would be disadvantageous to the city if we push through. Sobra ra ka overprice—imagine paying ₱11 million for one unit when you can get two for the same price with the same specifications. How can that be reasonable?” Malig-on said.

Malig-on acknowledged that the city is currently experiencing difficulties in garbage collection. Of the six dump trucks owned by the city, only three are operational, with three under repair. Because of this, the proposed supplemental budget includes ₱10 million for the rental of compactors and garbage trucks to address the immediate need.

He added that they have issued a memorandum to the barangays, urging them to speed up and assist more actively in the garbage collection efforts.

Former City Administrator Atty. James Calipayan in a text message responded by saying the current administration’s findings appear to be based only on an initial market check. He added that it would be more appropriate to comment once a confirmed quotation is provided by a legitimate supplier accredited to transact with the government. He added that the trucks were procured on June 26, 2025—just days before the end of their term on June 30.

“So as to what kind of vehicles were delivered, we have no idea and it’s up to the LGU to accept it or not considering that no acceptance and payment has been made yet,” said Calipayan. /csl

