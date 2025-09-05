Are Cebu City pedestrian lanes safe? Council eyes rumble strips after rising accidents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pedestrian lanes here are meant to protect lives, but mounting accidents at crosswalks have worried the City Council.

Councilor Jose Abellanosa is now pushing for the installation of rumble strips to force vehicles to slow down before reaching these areas.

In its regular session this week, the council approved a resolution by Abellanosa urging the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to install rumble strips along major thoroughfares, particularly before pedestrian lanes.

The measure is meant to serve as a warning system for drivers to reduce speed and avoid hitting people crossing the street.

Van hits woman crossing via pedestrian lane in Cebu City

Are pedestrian lanes still safe in Cebu City? Motorists, commuters weigh in

The resolution cites CCTO data showing Cebu City logs an average of 24 vehicular accidents every day, with a total of 2,132 vehicular accidents and traffic violations recorded from January 1 to March 31, 2023. This figure marked a 148 percent jump compared to the 859 accidents documented in the same period in 2022.

Despite the presence of pedestrian lanes, the resolution stressed that many drivers continue to speed through crossings without slowing down.

“There is a need to install more precautions regarding vehicles approaching the pedestrian lanes so that these vehicles would be alerted or constrained to slow down or slacken their speed,” the resolution reads.

The push for rumble strips came in the wake of another serious accident involving a pedestrian. On August 26, a 30-year-old woman on her way to work was struck by a delivery van while crossing a marked pedestrian lane along N. Bacalso Avenue in Barangay Pardo.

She was thrown several meters from the impact and rushed to a hospital unconscious. Police investigators later said the driver admitted he failed to see the victim and was likely driving at high speed.

Similar cases have been reported in the past. In 2023, a Cebu City traffic enforcer and a 63-year-old woman she was helping cross the street were hit by an SUV in Barangay Bulacao.

In another case, a 64-year-old woman was left injured after a hit-and-run while crossing Archbishop Reyes Avenue.

These recurring incidents highlight the dangers faced by pedestrians despite laws requiring motorists to yield. Under the Land Transportation and Traffic Code of the Philippines (Republic Act 4136, Section 42c), drivers are mandated to give way to pedestrians crossing within designated crosswalks in business or residential districts.

Abellanosa’s resolution underscored that rumble strips, either milled or raised indentations that cause vibration and noise inside vehicles, are proven safety measures that can alert inattentive or speeding drivers to an approaching hazard.

“Rumble strips are effective safety measures or innovations on the road that serve to alert drivers regarding a potential risk or hazard, and for these drivers to slow down and slacken their speed when approaching pedestrian lanes,” it added.

The council emphasized that the measure is in line with the CCTO’s mandate to modernize traffic facilities and enforce rules to ensure public safety.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP