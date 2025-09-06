Filipinos told to avail of free TB diagnosis, treatment

MANILA – Filipinos are urged to take advantage of the free diagnostic and treatment services for tuberculosis (TB) as it remains one of the country’s top public health concerns.

In a Facebook video released on Friday, Department of Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said TB is preventable and curable, but it is fatal if untreated.

“Huwag balewalain ang banta ng TB dahil lang wala kang nararamdaman (Do not ignore the threat of TB just because you don’t feel any symptoms),” he said.

A surveillance report of the DOH’s Epidemiology Bureau as of April 30, 2025 shows that over 500,000 tuberculosis cases are recorded every year.

TB is caused by a bacterial infection affecting the lungs and could also spread to other organs.

Not all infected individuals develop the disease. Those without symptoms have inactive or latent TB.

However, inactive or latent TB can progress to active TB if the immune system becomes compromised hence the importance of availing the free TB diagnosis and treatment.

Herbosa said the government aimed to reduce TB cases and deaths in line with the World Health Organization’s End TB Strategy.

The DOH has adopted the use of the molecular-based GeneXpert test, a WHO-recommended rapid diagnostic tool. Apart from detecting the disease, it can also detect drug resistance.

While it costs P8,000 to P12,000 in private hospitals, free TB diagnosis and treatment is offered in public health centers.

The agency also continues its active case-finding activities, which have benefited over 7,000 cases in 17 regions nationwide.

Finding a TB case is effective in preventing the spread of the disease.

“Ang tuberculosis preventive treatment o TPT, ay isang uri ng gamot na iniinom upang mapigilan ang TB infection na tuluyang maging TB disease (Tuberculosis preventive treatment, or TPT, is a type of medication taken to prevent a TB infection from progressing into TB disease),” Herbosa said.

“Ito ay para sa mga close contact ng mga may TB, sa mga persons living with HIV, at iba pang high-risk group tulad ng mga nagda-dialysis at autoimmune disease o silicosis (This is intended for close contacts of individuals with TB, persons living with HIV, and other high-risk groups such as those undergoing dialysis and those with autoimmune diseases or silicosis),” he added.

TPT is available at health centers for free. (PNA)

