cdn mobile

Talisay City forms task force to monitor resorts after hazardous gas explosion

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | September 05,2025 - 07:01 PM

task force

Resort guests affected by the hazardous gases in Barangay Pooc, Talisay City are assisted into an ambulance for immediate transport to the hospital. | CDN Digital File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Talisay City Government will establish a task force to monitor the activities of resorts within the city.

The move comes after the recent hazardous gas explosion at a hotel and resort in Barangay Pooc, Talisay City, which left several guests and staff hospitalized.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said the task force will be composed of representatives from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), and other concerned agencies.

According to Alvin Santillana, CDRRMO head, the incident stemmed from a swimming pool cleaning process gone wrong.

At the resort in Barangay Pooc, 19 individuals suffered vomiting, dizziness, burning eyes, difficulty breathing, and body weakness after inhaling fumes from the chemical leak.

Before the incident, a staff member was cleaning the swimming pool and accidentally mixed chlorine with muriatic acid in a pail. When the mixture was poured into the pool, it triggered a chemical reaction that caused small explosions.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maila Maramag, chief of the Talisay City Police Station, said the task force will be able to issue regulations and guidelines to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, resort owner Roy Alcoseba has promised to shoulder the medical expenses of those affected by the chemical leak. He also assured full cooperation with the investigation being conducted by authorities.

As of now, only their staff member remains confined in the hospital after suffering second-degree burns on his face and neck.

The resort has been temporarily closed pending the results of the investigation.

RELATED STORIES

Talisay City: Hazardous gases send 19 people to hospital

Talisay City orders resort to suspend operations following gas leak

 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Resorts, Talisay City, Task Force
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.