Talisay City forms task force to monitor resorts after hazardous gas explosion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Talisay City Government will establish a task force to monitor the activities of resorts within the city.

The move comes after the recent hazardous gas explosion at a hotel and resort in Barangay Pooc, Talisay City, which left several guests and staff hospitalized.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said the task force will be composed of representatives from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), and other concerned agencies.

According to Alvin Santillana, CDRRMO head, the incident stemmed from a swimming pool cleaning process gone wrong.

At the resort in Barangay Pooc, 19 individuals suffered vomiting, dizziness, burning eyes, difficulty breathing, and body weakness after inhaling fumes from the chemical leak.

Before the incident, a staff member was cleaning the swimming pool and accidentally mixed chlorine with muriatic acid in a pail. When the mixture was poured into the pool, it triggered a chemical reaction that caused small explosions.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maila Maramag, chief of the Talisay City Police Station, said the task force will be able to issue regulations and guidelines to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, resort owner Roy Alcoseba has promised to shoulder the medical expenses of those affected by the chemical leak. He also assured full cooperation with the investigation being conducted by authorities.

As of now, only their staff member remains confined in the hospital after suffering second-degree burns on his face and neck.

The resort has been temporarily closed pending the results of the investigation.

