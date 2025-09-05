Cesafi Season 25 tips off with four-game opening salvo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) will open its 25th season with four exciting basketball games on September 14 at the newly renovated Cebu Coliseum.

The P100-million facelift of the historic venue will be put to the test right away with a mix of college and high school showdowns.

Headlining the opening day is a clash between last season’s semifinalists, the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, at 5 p.m.

Both squads fell short in last year’s Final Four — USJ-R bowed to the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, while Benedicto was eliminated by eventual champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers.

The two later met in the battle-for-third, where the Jaguars prevailed.

Earlier at 3:30 p.m., the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons will take on the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors. UP Cebu, handled by multi-titled coach Rommel Rasmo, rides the momentum of their championship run in the 3rd Mayor Joedith Gallego & Silay Sports Invitational Basketball Tournament last month.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are fresh from a valuable stint in the Cebu City Inter-Collegiate Invitational, where they faced Manila squads Benilde Blazers, Adamson Soaring Falcons, and Perpetual Altas.

The high school division also promises fireworks. The USJ-R Baby Jaguars, last year’s runners-up, will face the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons at 2 p.m. Opening the day’s festivities are the USC Baby Warriors and the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves at 12:30 p.m.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP