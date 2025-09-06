Joe Biden undergoes surgery to remove skin cancer lesions
ISTANBUL – Former US President Joe Biden recently underwent Mohs surgery to remove skin cancer lesions, a spokesperson confirmed to CNN on Thursday.
The exact date of the procedure was not disclosed, but footage circulating online showed Biden, 82, with a scar on his forehead, according to CNN’s report.
Mohs surgery is a technique in which thin layers of skin are removed and examined under a microscope until no cancer cells remain.
READ:
Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer
Biden grants clemency to nearly 1,500 people, most ever in a day
Joe Biden: Democratic fighter, now battling cancer
It is often used for recurring or rapidly growing lesions in sensitive areas, such as the face and hands.
Biden previously had a basal cell carcinoma removed from his chest in 2023 while in office.
At the time, White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said “all cancerous tissue was successfully removed” and that Biden would continue “dermatological surveillance.”
The former president was diagnosed in May with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. He has since begun oral treatment and remains optimistic.
“The expectation is we’re going to be able to beat this,” Joe Biden told CNN, adding, “It’s not in any organ, it’s in — my bones are strong, it hadn’t penetrated. So, I’m feeling good.” (Anadolu)
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.