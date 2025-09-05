Cebu City: Mother charged with theft for alleged shoplifting in Colon mall

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 32-year-old mother has been charged with theft after being caught allegedly shoplifting lotion from a department store on Colon Street on September 3.

The suspect, identified as alias “Rosie,” was apprehended around 2:00 p.m. after allegedly concealing seven bottles of lotion worth P1,729 in a paper bag and attempting to leave without paying.

Store security noticed her suspicious behavior, prompting a house detective to intercept her and conduct a citizen’s arrest before turning her over to the Carbon Police Station.

In an interview with CDN Digital on Friday, September 5, Police Staff Sergeant Jimson Dapar, the case investigator, confirmed that charges of theft had already been filed against her.

Dapar also said that according to store personnel, her uneasy behavior raised further suspicion.

“Ang iyahang actions, suspicious. Mao to na-apprehend siya kay mura’g uneasy ba,” he said. (Her actions were suspicious. That’s why she was apprehended, because she seemed uneasy.)

During interrogation, alias Rosie admitted she stole the items due to financial hardship, saying she intended to sell them to buy medicine.

She also revealed she has four children under the care of her mother, while her husband in Mindanao does not provide support.

Although she has no record of involvement in illegal drugs, investigators said this was not her first time shoplifting.

She underwent inquest proceedings on September 3 and remains detained at the Carbon Police Station pending transfer to Camp Sotero Cabahug in Gorordo, Cebu City.

Police emphasized that while poverty is often cited as a reason behind such incidents, shoplifting remains a punishable crime under the law.

