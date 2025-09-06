cdn mobile

By: Jason Sigales - Inquirer.net | September 06,2025 - 09:34 AM

Pagasa: LPA west of Luzon becomes TD Lannie

A map released by the state weather bureau on Saturday, September 6, 2025, shows the track and intensity forecast for Tropical Depression Lannie. — Photo from DOST-PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area (LPA) west of Northern Luzon developed into Tropical Depression Lannie early Saturday morning, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (Pagasa) latest update.

Lannie was last spotted 315 kilometers (km) west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur as of 4 a.m.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of up to 45 km per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 55 kph while moving westward at 15 kph.

“Lannie will move generally northwestward until Monday (08 September) before turning west northwestward through the rest of the forecast period,” Pagasa said.

“On the forecast track, this tropical depression is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by this morning or afternoon,” it added.

Lannie was also forecast to develop into a tropical storm by Saturday night or Sunday early morning.

Despite the development, Pagasa did not raise a tropical cyclone wind signal or a gale warning.

However, the state weather agency did warn of strong to gale-force winds over Ilocos Region, Cagayan and Isabela on Saturday and Sunday due to the southwest monsoon (habagat) enhanced by Lannie.

Pagasa added that rough sea conditions were expected in the waters off Ilocos Region with waves reaching up to 3.0 meters; while moderate sea conditions were expected in the seaboard of Cagayan, Isabela, Zambales and Bataan with waves reaching up to 2.5 meters.

