Cebu City may grant 2% biz tax cut to companies hiring seniors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is considering boosting senior citizen employment by offering private businesses a 2 percent deduction on total annual business taxes if they hire elderly employees.

The incentive is part of a proposed ordinance filed by Councilor Sisinio Andales, which seeks to promote inclusive growth and recognize the valuable experience and skills senior citizens bring to the local economy.

Titled “An Ordinance Promoting Employment Opportunities for Senior Citizens in Cebu City Through Incentives for Private Business Participation,” the proposal aims to encourage companies to employ seniors to comprise at least 10 percent of their workforce. Businesses that comply would receive a 2 percent reduction in their total annual business tax owed to the City Government.

Andales’ proposed tax benefit is separate from any incentives provided under national laws, specifically Republic Act No. 9994, also known as the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010.

“The City Government seeks to foster inclusive growth by encouraging private sector collaboration in creating employment opportunities tailored to the needs and capabilities of senior citizens. Incentivizing businesses to hire senior citizens promotes social equity, reduces dependency, and enhances the quality of life for older persons through purposeful engagement and financial empowerment,” read part of the draft ordinance.

Senior citizen employees

The policy would apply to establishments in Cebu City with 10 or more employees. Senior citizen employees must be Cebu City residents, medically and mentally fit to perform job-related tasks, and willing to fulfill duties based on the specific demands of the hiring establishment.

Participation is voluntary, and the ordinance allows flexibility for businesses where tasks may be physically demanding, such as heavy construction or massage services. These establishments may be exempt from the 10 percent target if they can demonstrate operational constraints.

To ensure a smooth implementation, the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA), in collaboration with the Department of Manpower Development and Placement (DMDP) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), will maintain a registry of qualified senior job seekers, provide skills matching and retooling programs, and coordinate employment placements between businesses and senior applicants.

The ordinance also mandates that OSCA submit annual reports on the program’s impact, participation rates, and success stories, while businesses must maintain documentation to avail of the tax incentives and verify compliance.

Andales said the measure is designed not only to reward socially responsible businesses but also to recognize the continued capacity of senior citizens to contribute meaningfully to the city’s workforce and community development.

“It shall be the policy of Cebu City to promote the rights, welfare, and dignity of senior citizens by recognizing their continued capacity to contribute productively to society. The City shall create employment opportunities for them through meaningful collaboration with the private sector,” the ordinance reads.

