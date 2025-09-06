Osmeña eyes automatic biz permit issuance to fast-track startups

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Entrepreneurs here may be able to open their doors to customers as soon as they register.

However, this will only happen if a proposed ordinance on automatic business permit issuance passes the City Council.

The measure, introduced by Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, mandates the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) to “automatically issue to the applicant a Business Permit, which shall entitle the applicant to immediately commence business operations” upon submission of application and payment of fees.

The proposed ordinance, formally titled “An Ordinance Strengthening Local Revenue Generation and Business Compliance in Cebu City through Automatic Issuance of Business Permits, and for Other Purposes,” aims to cut bureaucratic delays while boosting the city’s revenue collection.

Six-year validity, streamlined process

Under Section 5, permits issued will remain valid for six years, unless revoked or suspended through due process for proven violations. During this period, annual assessment and tax payments will still be required, either in full or in quarterly installments.

Business owners must also inform the BPLO in writing of any closure, cessation, or retirement of their establishments.

Within 90 days from receiving their permit, applicants must secure additional regulatory clearances, such as:

Fire Safety Inspection Certificate from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP),

Sanitary Permit from the City Health Department,

Environmental Compliance Certificate from the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO),

and other documents required by law

Unless proven to have violated regulations, businesses may continue operations while maintaining valid permits and paying taxes.

From heavy requirements to fast-track entry

Currently, securing a business permit in Cebu City is a multi-step process involving DTI or SEC registration, barangay clearance, sanitary permit, fire safety clearance, and environmental compliance. After these are obtained, applications are submitted to the BPLO for assessment, payment, and eventual release of permits.

The measure being proposed by Osmeña seeks to reverse the flow: allow operations immediately upon registration and payment, while giving business owners a compliance window to complete regulatory requirements.

The draft ordinance cites the Local Government Code (Republic Act 7190), which grants LGUs authority to levy taxes and fees, and the Ease of Doing Business Act (Republic Act 11032), which requires agencies to streamline licensing procedures.

It also emphasizes that “an applicant for a business permit shall be deemed fully compliant and automatically entitled to operate upon registration, unless and until proven to have violated applicable laws or regulations through proper proceedings.”

Revenue-driven and business-friendly

According to the proposed ordinance, the thrust is to strengthen local revenue generation “not by subjecting businesses to excessive regulatory barriers, but by facilitating the ease of doing business and ensuring efficient tax collection.”

It clarifies that the Cebu City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) and BPLO are tasked with business registration and tax collection, while regulatory and enforcement functions remain with national agencies like the Department of Health (DOH), BFP, and the Office of the Building Official (OBO).

Osmeña’s proposal also argues that streamlining will not only protect entrepreneurs’ right to livelihood but also prevent establishments from operating without permits due to pending requirements beyond the city’s control.

“All businesses in Cebu City should operate with valid business permits, thereby ensuring full registration and compliance with the City’s revenue system,” the proposed measure states.

