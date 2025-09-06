2025 Bar Exams: 100 Cebu City cops to secure testing venue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 100 police personnel will be deployed to secure the 2025 Bar Exams here on September 7, 10, and 14, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said.

In an interview, CCPO Acting City Director, Police Colonel Enrico E. Figueroa said the deployment will consist of 80 police officers and 20 force multipliers to be situated around the vicinity of University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus.

He said that this number could still increase depending on the situation, but he noted that past examinations had been peaceful.

“80 PNP personnel, 20 yung ating force multipliers, more or less 100. Pwede pa tayong magdagdag kung kinakailangan at depende sa situation. But in our observation, with last year and sa ngayon ay peaceful naman,” Figueroa said.

He also said that only a skeletal force is currently on the ground, with full deployment to begin on Sunday, September 7.

Bans and restrictions

Among the measures in place are the enforcement of a liquor ban and anti-noise ordinance in the vicinity of the testing site.

The liquor ban, imposed under Executive Order No. 004, s. 2025 signed by Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, covers a 100-meter radius around USJ-R Basak Campus and will be enforced during all three exam dates.

The said liquor ban will be enforced in three periods, from 9 p.m. of September 6 until 10 p.m. of September 7, from 9 p.m. of September 9 until 10 p.m. of September 10, and from 9 p.m. of September 13 until 10 p.m. of September 14.

Establishments surrounding the area have also been notified, with the police and city offices tasked to ensure strict implementation.

Coordination has also been made with barangay personnel from Barangay Quiot Pardo and Barangay Basak Pardo to ensure restrictions on public drunkenness, videoke, and other disruptive activities.

Traffic personnel will also be on standby to ensure smooth flow of traffic around the venue during the 2025 Bar Exams.

Figueroa stressed that while no security threats have been reported so far, police will remain on full alert, especially during the traditional “salubong” celebration after the last Bar exam day, where additional officers will be deployed to prevent accidents and manage crowds.

