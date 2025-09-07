Joshua Salvador: Not the usual nepo baby, but a current of his own

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In engineering terms, current is the flow of electricity, but beyond that, it is a movement or a path of its own. For Joshua Enrick Salvador, placing 2nd in the August 2025 Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination was more than about flowing into the legacy that his father built, but it’s about creating a current of his own.

Joshua, 23, a Mapua University graduate and a resident of Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, was able to achieve the topnotcher spot with the mindset of proving that he can do it with his own perseverance and grit.

In an interview with CDN Digital, he shared, “I need to prove sa amo friends, colleagues, and other partners na capable sad ko na engineer. Dili ko matagaan og status na anak ko ni sir or ni maam. I need to prove that I deserve this also, dili lang ko ‘nepo baby’ ba.”

(I need to prove to our friends, colleagues, and other partners that I’m also a capable engineer. I don’t want to be given a status just because I’m the child of someone. I need to prove that I deserve this too, that I’m not just a ‘nepo baby,’ you know?)

This achievement solidified his outlook of stepping out of the shadow of his father and finding out who he was beyond the name that he carried.

Building his own name

Growing up, Joshua was already eyeing to be part of the engineering field and admittedly he shared that he was influenced by his parents. Aside from being successful, he always wanted to make a positive impact.

His father is a respected electrical engineer, who was a former department chair of one of Cebu’s prestigious engineering schools, and now has his own firm.

With such a background, it would’ve been easy for Joshua to simply ride the current his father had already established; but he knew early on that he didn’t just want to inherit a name, he wanted to build one for himself.

He shared that he took his undergraduate in Manila, far away from home, for him to explore and learn on his own.

“If ni skwela rako sa Cebu, basin comfortable ra kaayo ko sa Cebu. I wanted to go somewhere na ma uncomfortable ko and ma challenge ko and makapractice pud og independence,” he said.

(If I studied in Cebu, I might get too comfortable. I wanted to go somewhere that would make me uncomfortable and challenge me, and also allow me to practice independence.)

The privilege was there, but Joshua, wanting to take the leap, chose growth over familiarity, and studied alone in a remote city.

“Maglisod kog sulti na self-made ko (I have difficulty in saying that I am self-made) because I’ve always had my parents to support me and I’m very grateful; but as a family, we are taught to learn on our own and be independent,” he said.

Story to the top

“The first person who believed na mu top ko (that I will top the exam) was my dad,” Joshua said.

At first, he brushed it off, thinking that it was just his father’s way of motivating him. But as the review went on, more people started expressing the same thoughts – from his classmates, seniors, and even instructors at his review center.

What started as a far-fetched idea slowly became a realistic goal of his own; but like many, Joshua’s success didn’t come easy.

In college, he was just an average student who graduated with no latin honors.

He said, “People still believed in me, so kanang dean’s lister and latin honor, I need to move on. Bawion nako sa boards.”

(People still believed in me, so as to the dean’s lister and latin honor, I need to move on. I will just make it up during the boards.)

Enrolled in Coach G Acadeemy EE Review and Training Center, he studied for the boards for almost 9 months, from November 2024 to August 2025, to give himself ample time to fully achieve his goal to top the exam.

He shared that his family had a debate on when he should be taking the board exam noting that if he would take it in April, he would have not topped it, hence a decision was made to take it in August.

“Usa sa among debate is worth it ba gyud ang topnotcher (One of the issues that we debated on is if it was worth it to be a topnotcher)?” Joshua said, adding that this examination was his way of proving himself not just to his family but also proving to himself that he can do it.

Early on, his assessments were far from from ideal. “Before the review, confident pa ko. But during the first week, lisod ko og 70 out of 100. That humbled me.”

Pomodoro technique

But instead of losing hope, he chose discipline. He used the Pomodoro technique in studying, broke his daily goals into manageable chunks, and consistently listed the top five priorities for each day. If he got stuck on one task, he’d move to another and then return once his focus was refreshed.

Equally important in his review was his strengthened faith.

Joshua would start and end each review with a prayer, often praying: “Lord I want to top the board exam.”

He also had balanced review, saying that he would take breaks through meals and chats with family and friends, do occasional guitar session, exercise and read comic books.

As he advised, “Enjoy the review and have fun.”

After topping the boards

Topping the boards gave Joshua more than just an honor, it gave him an outlook in life.

“You don’t stop building a house at the foundation, you keep building upwards,” he said.

For him, the board exam tested his foundation, and by the time he starts to work, that’s where his growth will continue.

He was confident to pass the exam but not top it, but right after he achieved what many expected him to do, he told himself: “Okay you top the board exam, do not relax and do not rest on your laurels, instead continue to grow when you enter your professional practice.”

Even if other people thought that he would immediately work for his father’s company, Joshua revealed that he prefers to seek out his own opportunities first. He was also willing to teach part-time in his own alma mater, Mapúa University, as a means of giving back.

Joshua is a man who wants to explore. He wants to learn and to grow even more.

“Be honest, be calm, and don’t drown yourself,” he advised all the future board takers.

He noted that while stress and pressure are normal, it’s more important to enjoy the process, stay disciplined, and never lose sight of balance, whether it’s through prayer, rest, or simply spending time with loved ones.

To him, success is not just about being at the top of the boards—it’s about what you become afterward. And as he goes on, one thing is certain: he’s only just begun.

Joshua might fit the ‘nepo baby’ mold but the difference between him and the others lies not on what had been handed to him but his mindset to work hard and with dedication for what he wishes to accomplish.

He may have inherited the tools to start his path but in the flow of the legacies and expectations around him, he sparked a current of his own.