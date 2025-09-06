Marcos leads Bohol launch of P20 per kilo rice program

CEBU CITY, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the official launch in Bohol of the national government’s P20 per kilo rice project, on Friday, September 5.

In a message that he delivered during the launch held at the Atty. Felix Garcia Memorial Gymnasium in Bien Unido, Marcos said that the initiative is expected to bring significant change in the province’s agricultural economy.

“Para gumanda ang kita ng ating mga magsasaka, yan ang ating tinatrabaho ngayon. Asahan po ninyo na kahit nagbabago ang panahon, may climate change, yan po ay aming binibigyang pansin,” the President said.

“Asahan ninyo na ipapagpatuloy natin ito, hindi lang ito minsan, tuloy-tuloy napo ito hanggang katapusan,” he added.

With Marcos were Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado, Vice Governor Nicanor Besas, Education Secretary Sonny Angara, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., DA-7 Director Angel Enriquez, and Bien Unido Mayor John Felix Garcia, among others.

P20 per kilo rice

The project is a joint initiative of the Office of the President and the Department of Agriculture (DA) under the Rice-for-All Program, designed to ensure food security, poverty reduction, and inclusive development by selling quality rice at a highly subsidized price of ₱20 per kilogram.

In Bohol, the program is spearheaded by the Provincial Government, in partnership with Food Terminal Inc. (FTI).

During its launch on Friday, a total of 2,659 households in Bien Unido town received 10 kilos each, which is equivalent to 535 bags of rice.

The provincial government said in an advisory that it is committed to subsidize 3,000 bags or 150,000 kilograms of rice that will be distributed to the vulnerable sectors across the province.

“This is a very welcome addition to our continuing drive of helping the less privileged in Bohol and across the country, as we strive for a future free from hunger, malnutrition, and food scarcity. This makes affordable rice within reach, easing the daily burden of those struggling in life and allowing them to participate more fully in the gains of inclusive growth,” Provincial Administrator Asteria Caberte said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP