Mandaue City rabies: Only one case reported so far for 2025

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Veterinary Office (CVO) has reported only one rabies case in animals this year—a significant drop from six cases last year.

City Veterinarian Dr. Karen Merriles attributed the drop to the city’s sustained anti-rabies vaccination campaign and increased participation from pet owners.

The CVO conducts three rounds of free anti-rabies vaccinations yearly across all 27 barangays of Mandaue, with ongoing weekly efforts. Merriles said the improvement in numbers is encouraging, but stressed that vigilance is still needed. “We still have many irresponsible pet owners. That’s why we continue to push for responsible pet ownership,” she said.

READ:

Merriles clarified that Mandaue City rabies cases recorded by the CVO involve animals only, while human rabies cases and bite incidents are handled by the City Health Office.

A common misconception, she noted, is that stray dogs are the main source of rabies. “Many people assume strays are the problem, but most of our cases involve dogs that have owners—unfortunately, many of whom are negligent,” Merriles explained. “These dogs are often fed and cared for, but their owners fail to vaccinate or contain them properly.”

She also pointed out that responsible ownership goes beyond feeding and sheltering pets. Dogs, she said, benefit from being walked and exposed to their environment, which helps reduce aggressive behavior. She encouraged sterilization as well, both to manage behavior and control the pet population.

“Anti-rabies vaccination should be done once a year, and it’s free from the government,” Merriles reminded. The CVO also offers spay and neuter services, along with microchipping.

She urged pet owners to be accountable by leashing their pets in public and seeking veterinary care if they can’t attend government programs. “If they can’t join our government programs, there are private clinics they can go to. It’s their responsibility.”

Parents are also reminded to teach children how to safely interact with animals. “Most bite incidents involve children because they play or hug dogs without understanding the risks,” Merriles said. “Sometimes, they unknowingly provoke dogs, especially mothers protecting their puppies.”

City officials also said that the drop in Mandaue City rabies cases is a concerted effort from government, to the public and private sectors of the city.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP