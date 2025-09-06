Lapu-Lapu City: 85 from CTO undergo surprise drug test

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A total of 85 employees from the Lapu-Lapu City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) were made to submit their urine samples during the conduct of a surprise drug test on Friday, September 5.

Garry Lao, executive director of the Lapu-Lapu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), said that one employee was on leave and was unable to take the drug test.

City Treasurer Claire Cabalda led by example as she was the first one to voluntarily submit her urine sample during Friday’s surprise drug test.

Lao said that the drug test results will be released on Monday, September 8.

Aside from this, CLOSAP also administered drug test to the 23 new trainees of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

Mayor Cindi King-Chan said that the drug test was part of the city government’s effort to keep their offices drug-free and to uphold integrity in public service.

This was also in compliance to a promise that she made to Regional Director Joel Plaza of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) during when he visited her office last August 11.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP