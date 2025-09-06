Lapu-Lapu mauling: 2 men nabbed for assaulting minor

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Two men, who were caught on CCTV beating a 17-year-old boy surrendered to Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan on Friday, September 5, 2025.

The Lapu-Lapu mauling incident happened in Sitio Sudtunggan, Brgy. Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, on September 3, 2025, Wednesday.

In the CCTV footage that proliferated online, the victim was shown sitting inside a parked tricycle, while four other youngsters were seen standing near him at around 1:00 a.m.

READ:

After a few minutes, the four youngsters were suddenly seen running, trying to seemingly escape. The victim was left in the tricycle.

Suddenly, the 24-year-old and 21-year-old suspects arrived, and mauled the victim.

Afterwards, the suspects tried to chase the four youngsters who escaped. But when they failed to catch them, they returned to the victim and mauled him again.

In the video, one of the suspects even pointed a gun at the victim.

According to the victim, he has no idea why the suspects suddenly started beating him.

“Katong isa nga iyang kauban, iya ming giingnan nga mga adik daw mi kay wala pami nangatulog. Mao to giingnan siya sa akong kauban, kadtong gamay, nga sumbagay daw. Mao to pag-uli sa duha kay nagdala sila ug pusil,” the victim said.

“Dayon akong mga kauban nanagan. Unya ako kay wala man ko modagan kay wala man ko’y sala. Unya mao to gikulata ko unya gadala pa gyud ug armas. Unya ang iyang .38 (cliber pistol) gi-ana pa gyud sa atong agtang,” he added.

Meanwhile, the mother of the victim revealed that during the night on the day of the Lapu-Lapu mauling, the suspects visited their house and apologized for what they did.

“Nibahad man sila nga kung dili mi makapasaylo, ilaha gyung patyon ang akong anak. Mao nga dapat, mangayo gyud ko’g tabang ba nga mapriso bitaw sila nga walay kagawasan kung mahimo lang,” the mother said.

“Unya papirmahon pod nako sila nga kung maunsa ang akong anak sa gawas, sila ang akong pangitaan,” she added.

READ:

The suspects, however, have refused to issue any statement on the incident. The two were residing in a subdivision in the said barangay.

A social worker also accompanied the victim together with the police.

Chan ordered the authorities to ensure the safety of the victim while proper charges against the suspects are being processed.

The police also accompanied the suspects of the Lapu-Lapu mauling to recover the illegal firearm used in the incident.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP