Cebu City Councilor to DPWH: ‘Stop needless road demolitions’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Roads in good condition should no longer be torn apart only to be patched weeks later.

This was the core of the proposed resolution penned by Councilor Harold Kendrick Go, who is pushing to stop contractors from demolishing or excavating serviceable roads without clear justification.

Go’s proposed measure, set for deliberation during the Sangguniang Panlungsod’s September 10 regular session, calls on the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and its contractors to refrain from tearing up intact roads, to strictly coordinate with the Cebu City Government before implementing any projects, and to submit a full report on all ongoing roadworks in the city.

“The Sangguniang Panlungsod finds it imperative to call on DPWH to justify, review, and report on all ongoing and planned road works within Cebu City, particularly those that affect roads which remain in good and serviceable condition,” the resolution reads.

It noted repeated instances where DPWH projects disrupted traffic and livelihoods by demolishing roads still in usable condition.

Waste and inconvenience

Go stressed that unnecessary demolitions not only waste taxpayers’ money but also fuel traffic congestion, economic disruption, and public frustration.

The resolution outlined that projects should instead focus on urgent priorities such as education, health services, drainage, flood control, and disaster resilience, areas where funding gaps remain significant.

Proper coordination between DPWH and the Cebu City Government, through the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW), Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), and other concerned agencies, is also deemed essential to ensure transparency and accountability.

Aligning priorities

The Sangguniang Panlungsod is poised to require DPWH to justify and review all ongoing and planned road projects in the city, particularly those affecting still-serviceable roads.

If passed, the resolution would:

Ban the demolition or excavation of good-condition roads unless justified by engineering necessity;

Direct DPWH to secure clearance from City Hall before implementing projects;

Require DPWH to submit to the council a comprehensive report covering the scope, justification, contractors, and timelines of all roadworks in Cebu City

Linked to Archival’s push

Go’s measure follows Mayor Nestor Archival’s recent call for stricter accountability of contractors, especially those handling flood-control and drainage projects.

Archival earlier proposed that contractors be required to sign undertakings committing to finish their projects on time, or pay penalties directly to the city if they fail.

“The idea is fairness—kung mo-promise sila, humanon nila, ug kung dili, bayad sila,” Archival said last week.

The mayor also ordered a halt to new DPWH flood projects worth P751 million until the department ensures closer coordination with the city.

