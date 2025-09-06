Savor the start of the happiest season at SM Seaside!

Foodies, rejoice! This September, SM Seaside City Cebu kicks off the season with Food Fest at SM — a month-long celebration of flavors, fun, and foodie finds happening from September 1–30, 2025.

Whether you’re craving classic comfort eats, trendy bites, or sweet treats, this food fest has something for everyone.

The Ultimate Dining Destination

SM Seaside City Cebu is the best dining hub in the city, where global flavors and local favorites come together all in one place. From iconic international names to homegrown culinary gems, it’s the ultimate spot for food lovers looking to feast, discover, and indulge.

Among the many must-try stops are:

Hawker Chan – the world’s first Michelin-starred street food brand

Lugang Café – refined Taiwanese flavors

Cibo – Italian staples made modern

These are just a few highlights in SM Seaside’s incredible culinary mix.

Food Fest Highlights

From September 1–30, let your taste buds travel and your sweet tooth shine at SM Seaside City Cebu. With photo-worthy setups, live music sessions, and sweet finales, the Food Fest lineup goes beyond just food — it’s a flavor-filled journey from start to finish.

Here’s what to look forward to:

• Foodie Snaps Village

📍 September 1–30 | 2nd Level, Mountain Wing

Before you take a bite, take the shot! Wander through eye-catching foodie setups perfect for Instagram and your memory bank.

• Food Market

📍 September 1–30 | 2nd Level, Mountain Wing

From sizzling street-style bites to the latest food trends, this is Cebu’s biggest tasting menu and your one-stop destination for flavors worth lining up for.

• Eats and Beats

📍 September 6, 3 PM | 2nd Level, Mountain Wing

Good food pairs best with good music. Groove to live performances by busker Sael Cortes, whose street-style sound brings an authentic vibe to the fest.

• Cake Garden Party

📍 September 28, 3 PM | Upper Ground Level, Tower Garden, Mountain Wing

End the festival on a sweet note! Join the Cake Garden Party — a hands-on cake-making activity surrounded by colorful confections in full bloom, made extra special in partnership with Shined Cakes & Pastries.

Stay Connected

