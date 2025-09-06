Minglanilla drug bust: 3 nabbed, over P100K shabu seized

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three individuals, including two with prior drug cases, were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Minglanilla, Cebu, following a week-long case buildup by anti-narcotics operatives.

Barangay Tungkop

At around 7:07 p.m. on Friday, September 5, operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cebu Provincial Office, together with the Philippine National Police (PNP), arrested two men in Sitio Nazareth, Barangay Tungkop, after they sold illegal drugs to undercover agents.

The authorities identified the suspects as alias “Blabla,” 42, a construction worker, and alias “Roel,” 50, a habal-habal driver. Both were residents of Minglanilla.

Seized from the suspects were two packs of suspected shabu weighing around 5.05 grams with an estimated value of P34,340, along with buy-bust money, a cellphone, and other non-drug items.

Police revealed that the operation stemmed from a tip provided by a confidential informant, with investigators establishing that alias Roel was disposing at least 10 grams of shabu weekly.

He also had a previous record for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and was released through a plea bargaining agreement in 2022.

Barangay Tulay

In a follow-up operation at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 6, authorities arrested Roel’s nephew, alias “Mark,” 37, a part-time dance instructor, during a buy-bust at Sitio Buat, Barangay Tulay.

Recovered from him were three packs of suspected shabu weighing around 10.05 grams valued at P68,340, along with buy-bust money, a cellphone, a motorcycle, and other non-drug evidence.

Similar to the Tungkop sting, the arrest was based on intelligence information and a week-long surveillance.

Investigators also said that alias Mark was disposing around 15 grams weekly and had a prior drug case in 2019, where he was also released through a plea bargaining deal.

All confiscated evidence has since been submitted for proper disposition.

The suspects are currently detained in the temporary detention facility of PDEA-7 awaiting charges for selling and possession of illegal drugs to be filed against them.

PDEA-7 Regional Director, Joel B. Plaza noted that the sale of illegal drugs carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10 million. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP