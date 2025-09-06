Bongbong Marcos creates 7 new regional, metropolitan trial courts

MANILA, Philippines–President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law measures establishing five new regional trial courts and two municipal trial courts in Cebu, Cagayan Valley and the Davao region.

Marcos signed Republic Acts 12242, 12243, 12244 and 12245 on Aug. 29. Copies of the laws were published in the Official Gazette on Thursday.

A regional trial court is created in Alicia, Isabela, through RA 12242; two in Mati City, Davao Oriental, through RA 12243; and another two in Ilagan City and Tumauini, Isabela, through RA 12245.

RA 12244 also creates two municipal trial courts in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

The laws direct the Supreme Court to assign branch numbers for the newly established courts.

The measures also instruct the chief justice, in coordination with the justice secretary, to ensure the immediate inclusion of the new branches in the Court’s program.

The Supreme Court is mandated to issue rules and regulations for the laws’ implementation.

Funding for personnel services, halls of justice or courtrooms, and prosecutor positions will be included in the annual General Appropriations Act.

Funds needed for the courts’ operations will be appropriated and released once the branches are organized and personnel are appointed.

The laws take effect 15 days after publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.

