DTI names new execs of construction, contractors bodies amid shake-up

MANILA, Philippines — Trade Secretary Cristina Roque has appointed new acting officials at the Construction Industry Authority of the Philippines (CIAP) and the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB). This is intended to ensure continuity during a major cleanup at both agencies.

In a statement over the weekend, Roque said that Doris Gacho and engineer Sergie Retome will serve as acting executive directors of the CIAP and PCAB, respectively. They will do so until permanent replacements have been appointed.

“This will ensure continuity of operations during the revamp,” the trade chief said. She added that they are in the process of recommending new members for the PCAB Board.

Roque said earlier PCAB executive director Herbert Matienzo resigned on Sept. 3 due to “personal reasons.”

Meanwhile, PCAB board member Erni Baggao stepped down because of “personal and health reasons. Also, the term of another board member, Arthur Escalante, lapsed in May.

“We’re still expecting more resignations in the next few days, effective immediately also,” Roque told reporters on Thursday.

In line with the major revamp, Roque has placed both agencies under her direct supervision. She created an Oversight and Fact-Finding Management Team within the Department of Trade and Industry to thoroughly investigate licensing issues.

The DTI said this specialized team will coordinate investigations, responses, communications, and recovery efforts related to issues like the current PCAB licensing concerns. The initiative aims to uphold due process, transparency, accountability, and good governance.

Roque said that the ongoing probe “will safeguard public interest, ensure accountability, and maintain stakeholder confidence.”

