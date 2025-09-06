Cesafi 25th season opens with grand show at renovated Cebu Coliseum

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) is pulling out all the stops as it celebrates its 25th season on September 13 at the historic Cebu Coliseum, which recently underwent a ₱100-million renovation.

During the official press launch on Saturday, September 6, at Citadines Hotel, long-time Cesafi commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy proudly recalled how the league grew from a modest tournament of just four schools into one of the country’s most prominent collegiate sports leagues with 16 member schools competing across high school and college divisions.

A legacy of growth, reforms

In his speech, Tiukinhoy highlighted the milestones and innovations Cesafi has introduced over the past 25 years.

“We keep on expanding our facilities so that Cesafi can broaden its reach not just here in the Philippines, but also abroad through our livestream,” Tiukinhoy said.

He pointed out that over the years, Cesafi has worked on streamlining student-athlete documentation to establish a fair and truthful league with justifiable records.

Five years ago, the league began its student volunteerism program, allowing students to take part in production and livestream coverage.

Three years ago, Cesafi launched its environmental advocacy by banning single-use plastic bottles inside playing venues. Around the same time, Esports was introduced into the league’s official calendar, which now also includes a women’s division.

Cesafi vice president Fr. Francisco Antonio Estepa, SVD added that the transition from the old CAAA to Cesafi paved the way for more schools to join and for the league to expand its reach.

“There have been a lot of improvements, and I believe more will come,” Estepa said.

Higher ticket prices explained

One of the hot topics during the presser was the increase in ticket prices, which drew mixed reactions, particularly from students.

Tiukinhoy explained that the hike was necessary following the major upgrades to the Cebu Coliseum shouldered by Cesafi president and University of Cebu president Augusto W. Go.

“I apologize, but we pay for the Coliseum’s rent, and Cesafi doesn’t have enough funds to subsidize lower ticket prices,” Tiukinhoy said.

He stressed that if tickets were made cheaper, member schools would have to absorb the financial losses. With only basketball and, more recently, volleyball generating income, the league relies heavily on school support to sustain its 14 other sports and cultural events.

Gen Z-flavored silver anniversary

The silver anniversary opening will feature a high-energy show directed by renowned stage director Victor Cuenco.

Over a hundred student performers from various Cesafi schools will take part in a 15-minute condensed program—a shift from the usual long opening productions of past seasons.

Cuenco said the show will capture the vibe of today’s youth, drawing inspiration from the popularity of P-Pop groups like Bini and SB19.

“This year’s opening will be exciting because we’re celebrating Cesafi’s silver anniversary. Instead of a lengthy program, we decided to compress everything into one explosive performance,” Cuenco explained.

The week leading to the grand opening ceremony will highlight a series of activities lined-up for Cesafi’s 25th silver anniversary. On September 9, over a thousand students will take part of the Cesafi Fun Run that will be held at the Cebu City Sports Center. On September 10 will be the dance competition at the Cebu Coliseum.

In the afternoon will be the much-awaited exhibition match between the University of Cebu and University of the Visayas at 5:30 PM.

The Cesafi Hall of Fame Awards is on September 11, at the same venue. /csl

