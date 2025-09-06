Fajardo, Slaughter to attend but skip Cesafi UV-UC exhibition match

CEBU CITY, Philippines— June Mar Fajardo and Greg Slaughter, the longtime rivals who once defined Cebu collegiate basketball, won’t suit up for the highly anticipated Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Alumni Exhibition Match between the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers.

The showcase game is set for September 10 at the newly renovated Cebu Coliseum and will bring together some of the brightest stars from the two powerhouse programs.

Fajardo, an eight-time PBA MVP, and Slaughter, his former Cesafi rival, will be present but only on the sidelines. Both will cheer for their alma maters and reconnect with Cebuano fans.

Cesafi commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy and basketball commissioner Danny Duran confirmed their non-participation during the league’s press launch on September 6 at Citadines Hotel.

“June Mar Fajardo is still recovering from his injury. Slaughter can’t play due to his contract with the MPBL,” Duran explained.

Tiukinhoy, however, assured fans the two giants will still take part in the event.

“June Mar and Greg will be present during the exhibition match. They will lead the jump ball ceremony. I already asked both coaches to make sure they’re there,” he said.

All star roster

Despite Fajardo and Slaughter sidelined for the match, the game remains exciting as it features both universities’ best players with most currently active in the commercial and professional leagues and popular on their own spotlights.

UC will parade Brian Heruela, Garciano Puerto, Thirdy Miranda, Luigi Gabisan, Justine Dacalos, Paul Galinato, Jan Auditor, Kenneth Nuñez, Michael Lawas, Kelvin Juliane, Allain Abellanosa, Benson Culango, Jonathan Canceran, and Ruben Ludovice.

UV’s lineup includes Paul Desiderio, JR Quiñahan, Eman Calo, Jan Michael Abad, Jojo Maglasang, Phil Mercader, Gayford Rodriguez, Rino Berame, Neil Rañeses, Paco Brian Delantar, Jerome Silva, Adrian Lao, Jun Manzo, Franz Arong, Reed Juntilla, Dimple Dela Pisa, Leonard Santillan, Monic Soliva, and Gileant Delator.

Coaching the squads are two Cebu legends: Dondon Hontiveros, who will call the shots for UC, and nine-time Cesafi champion mentor Elmer “Boy” Cabahug for UV.

Hontiveros, who played in the old CAAA before Cesafi was established, will not be suiting up. /csl

