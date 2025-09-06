ACT hits Sara Duterte: ‘No moral right’ to urge critical thinking in schools

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte has “no moral right” to call on teachers to foster critical thinking among students, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) said on Saturday, describing it as “hypocrisy” while recalling the problems that also persisted when she was education secretary.

ACT Chair Vladimer Quetua was responding to Duterte’s message for the National Teachers’ Month and he was not that impressed with what the vice president had to say for teachers.

“There’s no one who is more thick-faced than Sara Duterte to speak about critical thinking and advancing democracy, while she herself led the Red-tagging, suppression, deception and even worsening the education crisis,” Quetua said in a statement.

“Her only legacy in DepEd (Department of Education) was her poor performance and anomalies–from worsening the crisis to her Red-tagging spree and even the militarization of the department,” Quetua added.

During her stint, Duterte had an unsavory relationship with ACT and other groups that were opposed to her policies in the agency — from having confidential funds for DepEd and to her push for mandatory Reserved Officers Training Corps among students.

In her message for the National Teachers’ Month, Duterte urged teachers to help learners in sharpening their critical thinking skills especially in the age of social media and the spread of fake news.

Quetua noted that Duterte’s two-year tenure as education secretary was marked by the persistent challenges in schools such as classroom shortages, lack of textbooks and other learning materials, unpaid benefits for teachers and the “massive budget mismanagement.”

He also stressed how the presidency of Duterte’s father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, had a “notorious role in building and weaponizing the country’s disinformation machinery.”

“There is no place for empty rhetoric from an official who carries the burden in worsening the education sector’s problems and allowing teachers to suffer,” Quetua also said.

