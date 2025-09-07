Hontiveros pushes ‘zero tolerance’ on flood control scams, lauds citizen watch

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senator Risa Hontiveros has renewed her call for sweeping reforms in government infrastructure projects, urging “zero tolerance” against contractors behind alleged anomalous or substandard flood control projects and stressing the vital role of citizens in ensuring accountability.

In a press conference on Saturday, September 6, Hontiveros said the Senate and House minorities had earlier filed an “open bicam” resolution to insitutionalize transparency in the budget process.

The resolution called for public access to bicameral conference meetings, matrices comparing Senate and House versions of the budget, and full disclosure of minutes to prevent questionable amendments that often lead to ghost or overpriced projects.

READ: Cebu group seeks review of multi-million Cotcot River projects

Real accountability

Hontiveros further emphasized that the ongoing Senate Blue Ribbon Committee probe into the flood control controversy must lead to real accountability—not just resignations, license revocations, or rumors on social media.

“Kahit sino, whether kaming mga legislators o yung mga DPWH officials at personnels o yung mga contractors ay kailangang mapanagot. Dapat hindi “wala,” dapat hindi isa lang, dapat hindi kaunti lamang, ang pinakamarami na pwede naming papanagutin sa kanilang culpability dito sa flood control scam,” she said.

READ: Frasco dangles P500K reward for info on anomalous flood control projects

To ensure this, Hontiveros revealed that Immigration Lookout Bulletin Orders (ILBOs) have already been issued against certain individuals linked to the flood control scam.

In some cases, Hold Departure Orders have also been released in case the accused personalities have plans to leave the country. She added that if only a few or none have been covered so far, authorities should urgently issue them.

READ: Why Metro Cebu floods: A crisis rooted in rain, growth, and neglect

“But even if some of these suspected personalities have fled the country, then kailangang mag-coordinate ang gobyerno sa gobyerno ng bansa kung saan man sila tumakbo,” she said.

Hontiveros highlighted her exchanges with DPWH officials in recent hearings, saying she secured commitments on two major reforms: the “doble gastos, doble danyos” policy, where contractors must shoulder repair costs for substandard projects without additional burden to government, and a “one-strike-you’re-out” zero-tolerance policy to permanently disqualify contractors proven to have delivered ghost or substandard projects.

Anomalous projects in provinces

While the probe has so far focused on select provinces, she said the investigation will expand nationwide, citing Senator Panfilo Lacson’s privilege speech that detailed early findings.

The situation in Cebu, that ranks second with 414 flood control projects, is yet to be tackled in committee hearings.

Hontiveros acknowledged reports of two collapsed riprap projects in Mandaue City that totalled over P200 million but said no Senate hearing in Cebu has been scheduled yet.

But, she did not rule out holding proceedings outside Metro Manila, depending on the committee chairs’ decision.

When asked if President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was serious in cleaning up corruption, Hontiveros pointed to his mention of the issue in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) and subsequent inspections of flood control sites.

Still, she said full accountability would depend on comprehensive reforms in the entire budget process, from the National Expenditure Program (NEP) to the General Appropriations Bill (GAB) and bicameral approval.

Further steps in the investigation

Meanwhile, she firmly rejected Senator Ronald dela Rosa’s proposal to reimpose the death penalty for plunder, calling it “the wrong deterrent” and insisting that real consequences lie in arrests, prosecutions, and convictions.

“Ang totoong deterrent, ang totoong katatakutan ng isang gumagawa o nag-iisip ng krimen ay yung kasiguraduhan na maaaresto siya, mapo-prosecute siya, at kung mapapatunayang guilty siya, mapaparusahan siya,” she said.

On proposals for an independent commission to probe the anomalies, Hontiveros said such a body could complement and not replace the Senate and House investigations. She added that Congress could grant powers such as subpoena authority if necessary to strengthen case buildup.

She also backed Representative Chel Diokno’s suggestion to intercept government-issued gadgets of indicted DPWH officials as part of evidence-gathering.

Citizen participation

Moreover, Hontiveros praised the launch of the Cebu Citizen Anti-Corruption Watch (CCACW), saying citizen participation is “absolutely essential” to expose and prevent corruption.

“Citizen’s participation is really vital and it should be institutionalized, made space for by the government, supported also by the private sector para ngayon, sa sitwasyon natin sa ngayon, maparusahan yung mga gumagawa ng korapsyon and moving forward, prevent it, minimize it, and eventually, eliminate it,” Hontiveros said.

Hontiveros also proposed institutionalizing civil society involvement in budget hearings and monitoring, noting that the Senate Finance Committee already allows public reporting of irregularities through online platforms.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP