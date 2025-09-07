Marcoleta: 60 ‘ghost’ flood control projects under scrutiny

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 60 flood-control projects are currently under scrutiny, as they seem to fit into the category of “ghost projects,” Chair of Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Rodante Marcoleta said.

During a recent hearing, Marcoleta said that the numbers he cited were based on the data provided by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which they verified through previous hearings.

“60 projects seem to appear to be exactly as described. There are a total of 60 flood control projects,” Marcoleta said, referring to “ghost projects.”

Marcoleta cited the list of contractors that received projects, which may be “ghosts,” as the following:

Silverwolves Construction Corporation — 15 projects

Wawao Builders — 6 projects

St. Timothy plus St. Matthew — 4 projects

Unimax Steel —- 4 projects

Jagonbuild Construction Corporation — 3 projects

SYMS Construction Trading — 3 projects

M3 Konstract Corporation — 3 projects

Darcy and Anna Builders Trading — 3 projects

MG Samidan —- 3 projects

Marcoleta added that there are “several” other contractors, which he did not name, that received one flood-control project each that would complete the 60 possible ghost projects.

Meanwhile, the senator lamented that before former DPWH chief Manuel Bonon resigned from his post, he texted him, asking about the alleged ghost projects.

“Unfortunately, to our disappointment, before Secretary Bonoan resigned, I texted him… Because he only gave us two,” Marcoleta said, referring to the one in Maycapiz-Taliptip River, Package B, Barangay Perez, Bulakan, Bulacan, and in Barangay Piel, Baliwag, Bulacan.

Marcoleta likewise said that Bonoan hinted at 15 projects “without structure.”

Bonoan recently said in a press conference that 15 out of around 1,600 validated flood control projects in the country are “non-existent” or “missing.” He, meanwhile, clarified that these projects are not yet verified as “ghost” projects.

