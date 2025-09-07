2025 Bar Exams: 11,437 law graduates take first day of test, SC says

MANILA, Philippines — Over 11,000 aspiring lawyers showed up on the first day of the 2025 Bar Examinations, Supreme Court (SC) Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier announced on Sunday.

Lazaro-Javier, chairperson of this year’s examinations, said the 11,437 takers represent 86.7 percent of the 13,193 examinees admitted this year.

READ: LOOK: First day of 2025 Bar Exams

2025 Bar Exams: 100 Cebu City cops to secure testing venue

Lazaro-Javier noted that female examinees outnumbered males this year, with 6,673 women compared to 4,764 men. She added that there are 5,215 first-time takers, 4,239 repeat takers, and 1,984 refresher examinees.

The first day of the examinations also welcomed 206 senior citizens, 241 persons with disabilities, 41 pregnant women, and 139 examinees with medical conditions.

The Bar Examinations are scheduled for September 7, 10, and 14 across 14 local testing centers nationwide, with the University of Santo Tomas (UST) serving as the national headquarters.

The following testing centers registered the following examinees:

UST: 704 San Beda University Manila: 874 New Era University Quezon City: 1,698 Manila Adventist College Pasay: 427 San Beda College Alabang: 764 University of the Philippines – Bonifacio Global City: 584 Ateneo Law School – Makati: 512 Saint Louis University – Baguio: 1,253 University of Nueva Caceres – Naga: 600 University of San Jose Recoletos Cebu – 1,264 Dr. Vicente Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation – Tacloban: 471 Central Philippine University – Iloilo: 547 Ateneo de Davao University: 1,099 Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology: 640

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP