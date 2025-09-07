US fugitive arrested in Cebu as Senate probes AI deepfake porn threat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The arrest of an American fugitive wanted for child sexual abuse and a senate inquiry into the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in creating pornographic deepfakes have drawn attention to continuing sexual threats faced by women and children.

Foreign sex offenders hiding in the Philippines

Thomas Scheuer, who had been hiding in Talisay City, Cebu for 25 years, was wanted by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for alleged possession of child sexual abuse materials. During his time in the country, he reportedly abused even his own daughter.

Authorities also confirmed that another suspected pedophile, Stephen Geoffrey Lund, had been arrested, underscoring the persistence of foreign offenders seeking refuge in the Philippines.

“Nakakagalit at nakakadiri na may ganitong tao sa bansa natin. It’s horrifying to imagine that someone capable of such acts has been freely walking among us for over two decades. If these allegations are proven true, he must be held fully accountable under the law,” Senator Risa Hontiveros said following the arrest.

Senate hearing

Just this week, the Philippine Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality opened its first hearing on the use of AI and deepfakes in producing and spreading pornographic content involving women and minors.

The hearing featured testimonies from actress Angel Aquino and social media personality Queen Hera, both of whom revealed that their images and those of their children had been manipulated to create explicit material.

Lawmakers further revealed that 95% of victims in such cases are women and minors.

Hontiveros warned that the same technology could allow offenders to expand their abuse.

“AI is now speeding up the production and distribution of abusive materials. Criminals like Scheuer could be taking advantage of these technologies to further expand their illicit activities. Umaasa ako na mahuli din ang mga katulad niya na baka nandito pa sa Pilipinas. We should never be a destination or refuge for sex offenders,” she said.

Deepfakes are digitally manipulated images, audio, or videos created using artificial intelligence to make it appear that someone said or did something they never actually did.

While the technology can be used for harmless creative purposes, it has increasingly been exploited to generate pornographic material that targets women and children, raising concerns among lawmakers and advocacy groups.

READ: Fugitive American national arrested in Lapu-Lapu City

Steps taken by authorities

To address these threats, the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) has launched a National Deepfake Task Force and a hotline “1326” for victims to report cases.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) also said it is enforcing a 24-hour takedown protocol for illegal sites in coordination with social media platforms, while telecommunication companies vowed to block access to abusive online content.

Lawmakers stressed that ongoing reforms must close legal gaps, strengthen law enforcement, and ensure accountability so that the Philippines does not become a haven for predators — whether through physical abuse or digital exploitation.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP