Senate pushes hospitals for the elderly, salary increase for teachers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Proposals to establish regional geriatric centers and grant salary increases for public school teachers are being pushed in the Senate as part of efforts to address two of the country’s most pressing social gaps: healthcare for senior citizens and adequate compensation for educators.

Hospitals for the elderly

The Philippine Geriatric Center (PGC) Act seeks to establish specialized hospitals dedicated to the health needs of the elderly, aligning with the Department of Health’s advocacy for “healthy and active aging.”

Lawmakers argue that seniors face distinct health challenges that require preventive and primary care facilities tailored to their condition.

However, funding and staffing remain a central question. Senator Risa Hontiveros, the bill’s author, suggested that the rollout could begin with one center each in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, eventually expanding into regional hubs.

In the meantime, government hospitals could open dedicated wards for senior citizens while the centers are being developed.

The plan also underscores the need for the Department of Health and the National Commission of Senior Citizens to program the initiative into the national budget and ensure the recruitment of specialized health professionals.

Hontiveros also made calls to reallocate funds lost to corruption, such as substandard or overpriced flood control projects, toward healthcare facilities that directly serve the people.

“Yung mga kino-corrupt na pera, maaaring sa isang lugar hindi kinakailangan or substandard, or overpriced na flood control project, bakit hindi instead doon i-allocate sa talagang mga pangangailangan tulad ng health needs ng ating mga senior citizens,” Hontiveros stressed during a press conference.

Salary hike for teachers

On the other hand, Senate Bill No. 211 or the Dagdag Sahod for Public Basic Education Teachers and Employees Act, also authored by Hontiveros, proposes a phased P15,000 salary increase for public school teachers and education personnel.

Under the measure, P6,000 would be granted in the first year, followed by P5,000 in the second, and P4,000 in the third. The proposal also covers expanded health benefits under PhilHealth.

The measure seeks to alleviate the financial strain teachers face amid rising living costs. While educators are often celebrated on Teachers’ Day and other occasions, advocates say real support should come in the form of concrete, sustained compensation.

“Bukod sa hindi matatawarang ginagampanan ng ating mga teachers para sa ating mga anak at ating mga estudyante, hirap na hirap silang humabol sa cost of living sa ngayon. Iba pa rin, at syempre, mas konkreto nilang madadama kapag may konkreto ring suporta, kaunting kapalit sa dagdag ng kanilang trabahong ginagawa,” Hontiveros noted.

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has acknowledged that the system is at one of its lowest points, with teachers sharing in that decline.

Both measures highlight the urgency of strengthening social services for sectors that often bear the heaviest burdens — the elderly and public school teachers. /csl

