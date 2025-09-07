Sotto approached for budget insertions by DPWH ‘Usec Cabral,’ says Lacson

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Sunday named a government official, apparently from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), as the person who allegedly contacted Senate Minority Leader Vicente Sotto III to request early insertions in the proposed 2026 national budget.

“One Undersecretary Cabral called Sotto’s staff and told them to insert what they wanted to insert,” Lacson said in an interview with radio dzBB.

The DPWH website lists Maria Catalina E. Cabral as undersecretary for planning, public-private partnership, and information management services.

“If Sen. Sotto was one of those called by that executive, who else could have been contacted similarly and submitted their proposed insertions? How many members of the House and Senate made insertions?” Lacson asked.

According to Lacson, Sotto said he did not submit anything “because we are advocating transparency and good governance.”

READ: Sotto, Lacson seek investigation into ‘scandalous’ bicam insertions, pork barrel in 2025 budget

According to Lacson, the official claiming to be “Undersecretary Cabral” contacted a staff member of Sotto shortly after the May 2025 senatorial elections, asking them to propose items for insertion in the 2026 National Expenditure Program (NEP).

He noted that the 2026 NEP was already being prepared before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. addressed lawmakers in his State of the Nation Address on July 28.

Lacson said the budget call began in January 2025 and likely ended in June, in time for submission to Congress within 30 days.

He added that he requested the relevant DPWH records and found hundreds of “distinct” entries, including 660 identical P100-million projects with no stationing or descriptions.

