Why injury aftercare matters in Dr. Pierre Mella’s advocacy

CEBU CITY, Philippines— When Dr. Pierre Mella talks about injuries, he doesn’t sound like a doctor speaking a clinical report. He speaks like someone who has lived through the pain himself as an athlete who once thought his playing days were over.

At 23, Mella suffered a serious injury. The doctor who examined him gave the verdict no athlete ever wants to hear that he could no longer play sports.

“That was a debilitating experience for me,” he recalled. “It was like the end of the world. Nobody taught me how to get back into sports, or even back into normal life. Imagine if patients aren’t guided, they carry that fear forever that they can’t incorporate themselves back into the society, get back to work or their sports.”

That moment planted the seed of his life’s mission. Today, Mella is more than an orthopedic surgeon specializing in degenerative and oncologic spine cases. He is also an Ironman 70.3 finisher, a basketball player, and, most importantly, an advocate for sports injury aftercare in Cebu.

Recently, he and his wife, Dr. Claire Marie Durban Mella who is a hand, shoulder, and upper extremities surgeon—opened Movement Lab in Mandaue City, a state-of-the-art rehabilitation and recovery center. Their goal is ambitious yet simple which is to make recovery accessible and understood, not just for athletes but for ordinary citizens who are often left behind after an injury.

Community integration

Outside the clinic, Mella’s passion is just as visible. In barangays, they hold forums explaining osteoarthritis in plain language for the elderly. Other times, he’s at the starting line of a fun run or cycling event, giving quick speaking about injury aftercare. No matter the venue, his message is consistent about the proper aftercare.

He and his team from Asian Orthopedics for the past three years have worked to bring medical knowledge beyond hospital walls. Through free lectures, forums, and consultations, they’ve reached communities that might otherwise never hear about sports injury rehab or musculoskeletal health.

“We teach them what these conditions mean in simple terms,” Mella said. “We show them how to manage pain and encourage them to seek proper consultation. Education is just as important as treatment.”

It also earned him the trust of schools such as Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, the University of San Carlos, and Don Bosco Technical College, which now partner with him to guide student-athletes on health and recovery.

Sports involvement

Elite athletes have also benefited from his advocacy. Members of the Go For Gold triathlon team receive free rehab and treatment. Duathlete Franklin Ferdie Yee, who once competed under the Asian Orthopedics triathlon and running team, credits Mella for helping him recover from a road accident that nearly ended his career. Today, Yee races for the national duathlon team.

“Most of them are with us, and many are treated for free,” Mella said.

What started as personal advocacy has grown into a strong network. Asian Orthopedics now supports a roster of triathletes, cyclists, and runners—with Mella himself still racing alongside them. Their outreach has also expanded through partnerships with schools and organizations that share their mission.

“In the end, as much as we want to make everything for free and do community events, we know we can’t sustain everything alone,” Mella admitted. “So we work with companies and groups that also want to promote health and wellness. That way, we can extend our help to more people.” /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP