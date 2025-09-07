Cebu police deploy 200 personnel to secure 2025 Bar Exams at USJ-R

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Security and order marked the first day of the 2025 Bar Examinations at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus, as nearly 200 personnel from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and force multipliers were deployed to safeguard the venue and its 1,300 examinees.

CCPO Deputy City Director for Operations Police Lieutenant Colonel Miguel B. Andeza said officers had been on-site as early as 2 a.m. to secure the testing grounds before examinees began entering the campus at around 3:30 a.m.

“So far, smooth-sailing man ang movement, even ang traffic. As usual, wala pud ta’y na-recorded nga complaints sa mga examinee, to include sa members sa atoang mga members sa judiciary marshals,” Andeza said in an initial assessment.

The police deployment had personnel covering the perimeter of USJ-R, with special attention on nearby streets to prevent disturbances.

Unlike previous years when three schools served as testing sites in Cebu, this year’s exams are concentrated in a single venue, allowing the CCPO to focus resources and streamline operations.

Andeza added that the security detail will remain in place until the last examinee exits the testing site, before resuming deployment on September 10 and September 14, the second and final days of the exams.

Part of the enforcement includes a liquor ban within a 100-meter radius of the campus, aligned with Cebu City Ordinance No. 512.

While the CCPO reported no incidents of alcohol consumption in the vicinity, establishments are being monitored closely by the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) and the Cebu PROBE team to ensure compliance.

Traffic along N. Bacalso Avenue also remained manageable on Sunday morning, with Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) personnel directing the flow of vehicles and preventing congestion.

Cheers of encouragement for the examinees

Outside the campus, groups of law students, lawyers, and faculty members from various law schools in Cebu gathered to show their support for the examinees.

They lined the sidewalks while carrying balloons, banners, and placards, cheering as examinees entered the testing site early in the morning.

The USJ-R Basak Campus is one of only three designated testing centers in the Visayas, alongside the Dr. V. Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation in Tacloban City and Central Philippine University in Iloilo City.

Nationwide, the Supreme Court has designated 14 local testing sites for the 2025 Bar Exams.

CCPO Acting City Director Police Colonel Enrico E. Figueroa assured the public that CCPO is fully prepared to maintain peace and safety throughout the exam period. /csl

