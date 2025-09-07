Double-round robin spices up Cesafi Season 25 college division

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 is bringing more excitement to the hardcourt with a new double-round robin format in the college basketball division.

According to Cesafi deputy basketball commissioner Danny Duran, the change came after the departure of the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Mustangs, who played only one season.

“Now we decided to make it a double-round robin so the college division games can catch up with the high school games based on the schedule,” Duran said during the Season 25 press launch on Saturday, September 6.

“If we made it a single-round robin this year, we would only come up with 30 games or even less. That’s why we decided on a double-round robin. This will last until the first week of December.”

With this adjustment, Cesafi’s college basketball will now follow the same format used in the UAAP in Manila, featuring eight teams. The college division is expected to stage around 56 games, while the 11-team high school division will play a single round robin totaling 55 games.

Most importantly, teams can potentially avenge their defeats or perhaps sweep their opponents in their rematches since they will face each other twice.

Cesafi 25th season opens with grand show at renovated Cebu Coliseum

UV’s four pet on the horizon

Defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers are chasing a four-peat in the college division. A title run would give head coach Gary Cortes his seventh Cesafi crown, moving him closer to the legendary record of Elmer “Boy” Cabahug, who won nine straight championships.

Cortes, however, downplayed the milestone. “The focus of the team is not winning the championship but more on playing with pride as champions and defending the title,” he said.

For his part, Cabahug, who will coach the UV All-Stars against UC’s All-Stars in the September 10 exhibition match, said records are meant to be broken.

“Actually, if you have a record in history, it will eventually be broken. Every coach has his own standards and ways to develop his players. It depends on how the coach and the players work together, and of course, the support from the school,” Cabahug said.

Cortes responded by paying tribute to Cabahug’s achievement.

“Salute ko kang coach Boy kay nine straight years iyang record. Ako-a mura ni’g installment. Tulo, karon naa tulo, hopefully naa pa coming, in God’s will,” he said.

Rising to the challenge

The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters are hoping to end UV’s reign, according to assistant coach Calib Gawangon. “Hopefully this year we can win the title, but we will focus one game at a time. By God’s grace, we’re able to achieve our goal,” he said.

The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors also expressed confidence this season, with assistant coach Enrico Llanto saying they are “more confident than last year” and determined to contend.

Meanwhile, Donbel Belano makes his Cesafi return as head coach of the CIT-U Wildcats, taking over from Gerry Cavan. Belano, who steered UV to the 2013 title, wants to turn the struggling Wildcats into a team that demands respect. “For the last two years, we’ve been at the bottom of the standings. We will treat every game as a championship game. We want to make our opponents respect us,” Belano said.

High school battle

In the high school division, defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles are chasing history as they aim for a rare four-peat.

Assistant coach Lucky Ecarma said the team is cautious with its expectations, acknowledging the growth of their rivals. “Our preparation is ongoing. We’re excited for this tournament. The competition has leveled up because coaches have developed their styles of play. So, we’re expecting a very competitive season,” Ecarma said.

If successful, SHS-AdC will be the first high school team in Cesafi to win four straight titles, extending their record to nine overall. UV, currently second with seven, has the chance to tie the mark this season.

The Cesafi Season 25 basketball tournament tips off on September 14 at the Cebu Coliseum, with four games opening the campaign. /csl

