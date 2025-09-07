Labangon drug bust: Senior citizen nabbed, over P300K shabu seized

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 64-year-old man included in the PDEA-PNP Regional Target list was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, on Saturday afternoon, September 6.

The suspect, identified as alias “Sindak,” a jobless resident of Sitio Sto. Rosario, was apprehended around 3:42 p.m.

Operatives from the PDEA 7 Regional Special Enforcement Team (RSET), together with the PNP Drug Enforcement Group/Special Operations Unit 7 and Labangon Police Station carried out the operation.

Seized from the suspect were four packs of suspected shabu weighing around 50 grams, with an estimated market value of P340,000, along with buy-bust money.

The confiscated items have been submitted to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for proper disposition.

Authorities revealed that the arrest came after a six-month case buildup, which confirmed that Sindak was disposing of 40 to 50 grams of shabu weekly in the area.

PDEA-7 further disclosed that the suspect has a long history of drug-related cases, having been arrested in 1990, 1998, and 2012.

He served multiple sentences, including a plea-bargained release in 2018, before resurfacing in the illegal drug trade.

The suspect is currently detained at the temporary detention facility of PDEA–7 awaiting charges for selling and possession of illegal drugs to be filed against him.

Under Section 5, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, the sale of dangerous drugs, regardless of quantity, carries the maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P10 million. /csl

