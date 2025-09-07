Cebu Coliseum can’t host Cesafi volleyball due to jumbotron ceiling issue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Volleyball fans will have to wait a little longer to see games at the Cebu Coliseum after Cesafi commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy confirmed that the venue will not host this season’s volleyball tournament due to ceiling height restrictions.

Tiukinhoy made the announcement during the press launch of Cesafi Season 25 on Saturday, September 6.

He explained that the installation of the new LED jumbotron has reduced the Coliseum’s ceiling clearance to 7.5 meters, well below the 12-meter requirement for official volleyball competitions under international standards.

“Dili nato magamit ang Cebu Coliseum because the height is 7.5 meters, and the requirement for international games for volleyball is 12 meters. We were looking forward to using it, but dili diay nato magamit tungod sa jumbotron nga gi-install. So, we’ll go back to San Carlos and USPF as far as the volleyball games are concerned,” Tiukinhoy said.

Tiukinhoy added that the Cebu Coliseum management needs to adjust the jumbotron’s height in the future to meet the international volleyball venue standards.

Cesafi 25th season opens with grand show at renovated Cebu Coliseum

Adjusting the height would be a clever idea since volleyball has gained huge popularity and following here in Cebu for the past few years. Organizers of the V-League Visayas and the Shakeys V League Invitationals have already inquired about the Cebu Coliseum for potentially hosting their future tournaments.

Cesafi volleyball tournament director Jordan Paca had earlier expressed optimism that the Coliseum would host the games, especially with its new FIBA-standard hardwood flooring and planned volleyball setup. However, those plans had to be scrapped following the commissioner’s decision.

Fortunately, the usual venues remain ready. The USC Downtown Campus gymnasium, located less than a kilometer away from the Coliseum, and the USPF gym in Lahug both meet the required dimensions and are equipped to host the tournament.

Volleyball remains one of Cesafi’s two revenue-generating sports alongside basketball.

Fans had hoped to enjoy the matches in the newly renovated, fully air-conditioned Cebu Coliseum, but for now, the games will continue at the USC and USPF gyms, as in previous years. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP