Jeo Santisima scores sixth-round TKO win over Narumi Yukawa in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Jeo “Santino” Santisima bounced back in a big way, stopping hometown bet Narumi Yukawa in Shizuoka, Japan, on Sunday, September 7.

The 29-year-old Santisima, a Cebu-based fighter from the Sanman Boxing Team, was out for redemption after suffering a unanimous decision loss to another Japanese boxer, Ei Go, last March.

This time, he showed grit and determination, scoring a one-sided sixth-round technical knockout (TKO) against Yukawa in what was his seventh fight on Japanese soil.

With the win, Santisima improved his record to 26 victories (22 KOs) against eight defeats, while Yukawa dropped to 8-4 with seven knockouts.

The opening round saw both boxers sizing each other up cautiously, testing power shots early. Yukawa pressed the action, but Santisima’s defense held firm. By the second round, Santisima began to find his rhythm, landing hooks to the body and following up with vicious head shots that rocked Yukawa.

In the third, Santisima turned up the pressure, throwing more punches that chipped away at Yukawa’s guard. A sharp left uppercut opened the way for more power punches, forcing Yukawa on the back foot. The Japanese fighter tried to rally in the fourth, cornering Santisima on the ropes, but the Cebuano responded with clean combinations to regain control.

Santisima dished out more telling blows in the fifth round, snapping Yukawa’s head back with a left hook and follow-up shots. Yukawa showed toughness and fired back, but the momentum was clearly with Santisima.

The end came in the sixth when Santisima went for the kill, unleashing crisp jabs and heavy combinations that battered Yukawa’s face. With Santisima landing cleanly at will, the referee had no choice but to step in and halt the fight, giving the Filipino a much-needed TKO victory. /csl

