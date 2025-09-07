Leddel rises as hero for PH vs. Tajikistan in AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Leddel rises as hero for PHL vs. Tajikistan in AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu Football Club’s Noah River Leddel scored the decisive goal as the Philippines U23 men’s national team earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over hosts Tajikistan in the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers on Sunday, September 7, in Dushanbe.

The lone goal came in the 70th minute when skipper Sandro Reyes delivered a precise corner kick that found Leddel, who rose highest to nod home what proved to be the match-winner.

“I think overall it was a tough game,” Leddel said during the post-match interview.

“Both sides were very intense but it was going to come down to a set-piece goal ultimately. The boys dug in, showed real heart to keep a clean sheet against a strong team, and I’m just happy to come away with the win and three points.”

The result leaves both the Philippines and Tajikistan level on three points in Group C, trailing leaders Syria.

The Philippines will look to strengthen their qualification hopes when they face Nepal, while Tajikistan meet Syria in their final outing in the group stage.

This marks only the Philippines’ second-ever victory in U23 Asian Cup qualifying, their first since a 1-0 triumph over Bangladesh in 2023.

Leddel was one of the three Cebu FC teammates Kaj Amirul and Jaime Rosquillo featured for the Philippines, while their clubmate Fati Khudoidodzoda lined up for Tajikistan.

All four will soon reunite in domestic action when Cebu FC launch their Philippines Football League (PFL) campaign against One Taguig FC on September 13 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium. /csl

