Hermia’s 31-point outburst powers Sibonga to first Rhea Gullas Cup win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Niño Keans Hermia stole the spotlight with a spectacular 31-point performance to lift Blissful Sibonga past the San Fernando Buffalos, 80-46, for their breakthrough win in the Rhea Gullas Cup 2025 First District Basketball Tournament on Saturday night, September 6, at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

Hermia was unstoppable on both ends, adding eight rebounds, five steals, a block, and an assist to his tournament-best scoring night. His explosion proved decisive as Sibonga snapped a two-game skid and finally broke into the win column.

What made the feat even more remarkable was that Hermia stood as Sibonga’s lone double-digit scorer. Despite San Fernando’s defensive focus, he carried the offensive load and gave his team a 34-point cushion, 78-44, late in the game.

For the Buffalos, Jarmaine Keith Suan finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Jan Laurence Saz added 10, but they fell to 1-2 in the standings.

Earlier in the day, defending champions Abante Minglanilla rebounded from a loss by holding off Sidlak Carcar, 75-69. Khranz John Mendaros led the way with 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while Lance Kendrew Salma and Gevy Eredera chipped in 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Carcar’s Treb Josaphat Mancao tallied 15 points and seven rebounds, and Patrick Simon Ulbenario notched a double-double with 14 points and 11 boards, but it wasn’t enough to prevent their second straight defeat.

In another matchup, Talisay Aksyon Agad kept its unbeaten record intact with a 74-68 victory over Naga Atong Garbo. Arvinji Paras powered Talisay with 18 points, backed by John Batiloy’s 10.

Naga got 15 points from Mark Andrey Candia, while Nino Denver Waskin and Wisryl Clynt Laput added 12 and 10, but the team slipped to 1-3. /csl

