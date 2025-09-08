3-man commission to probe flood projects to wield all necessary powers

(PNA photo by Avito Dalan)

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the soon-to-be unveiled three-member commission tasked to investigate anomalies in flood control projects will have sweeping powers, including the authority to recommend the filing of charges and to summon all government agencies.

“They are completely separate from government. We will give them all the powers that are necessary for them to come to a conclusion, to come for some findings. Para alam natin kung anong nangyari (So we will know what happened),” Marcos said in his podcast aired on Sunday.

The President said the body will be composed of independent professionals — lawyer, investigator and forensic accountant.

“Nobody is more important than Filipinos. Nobody. Not one person is more important,” he said, stressing there will be no sacred cows.

The commission may endorse its findings to the Department of Justice or the Office of the Ombudsman.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin earlier said the executive order establishing the independent commission is already for the President’s signature. (PNA)

