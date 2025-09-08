Easterlies to bring rains over parts of PH
MANILA, Philippines – The prevailing easterlies will bring rains in most parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Monday.
This will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms across Eastern Visayas and Caraga.
Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.
The easterlies will also cause isolated rain showers or thunderstorms in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, the rest of the Visayas, and the rest of Mindanao.
Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon will also experience isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.
Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are forecast across the archipelago, Pagasa said.
According to Pagasa Visayas in its 8 a.m. today, September 8, rainfall advisory, light to moderate rains are expected over Pinamungajan, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, Carcar City, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Ronda, Moalboal, Argao, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcantara, Alegria, Alcoy, Malabuyoc, Boljoon, Oslob, Ginatilan, Samboan, and Santander in Cebu and parts of Negros Oriental, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Eastern Samar, Samar and Bohol due to easterlies.
In the same weather advisory, Pagasa said the same weather condition is now being experienced in San Francisco, Poro, Tudela, Pilar, Madridejos, Bantayan, Santa Fe, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Bogo City, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Borbon, Sogod, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Asturias, Balamban, Toledo City, Naga City, Minglanilla, Talisay City, Cebu City, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, LapuLapu City, and Cordova.
