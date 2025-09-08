CBCP: Flood control probe must include legislators, political patrons

MANILA, Philippines – The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) called for a wider probe into corruption in flood control projects, stressing that accountability should not stop with contractors but must also include legislators, engineers, auditors, and political patrons.

In a pastoral letter signed by CBCP president Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David and released late Saturday, the bishops said public outrage should be “inclusive.”

READ: 3-man commission to probe flood projects to wield all necessary powers

“In recent hearings, the rebuke ‘Mahiya naman kayo!’ (Have shame!) was directed only at contractors. But shame must be inclusive: Legislators, district engineers, government auditors, and political patrons also share in the plunder,” David said.

“Equally guilty are private contractors and financiers who collude in this racket.”

The CBCP likewise questioned the credibility of the investigating bodies.

“How credible are these inquiries when the very institutions conducting them are themselves implicated? Who inserted these national projects into the budget as pork, often at the expense of education, health and social programs?” the letter read.

The bishops emphasized that true justice requires restitution of stolen funds to public coffers, not just punishment.

READ: Clamor grows to have flood mess culprits jailed

“Stolen wealth be returned to the public coffers from which it was taken. Many of those implicated will not be impoverished by such reparation, yet the nation remains poor if the funds are not restored,” the letter said.

The CBCP backed calls for an independent committee to investigate anomalies in flood control projects and budget insertions, urging Filipinos — especially the youth — to use their digital platforms for vigilance, truth-telling and demand for reforms.

“This challenge is not only for government, business or contractors. It is for all of us, including the Church. We too have often failed, whether by silence, by tolerating corruption in our own ranks, or by not setting a consistent example of integrity. That is why this call begins with us,” it said. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP