cdn mobile

Discaya firms delisted from PhilGEPS, more companies face ban

By: Darryl John Esguerra - Philippine News Agency September 08,2025 - 09:51 AM

GRILLED. Businesswoman Cezarah Rowena "Sarah" Discaya responds to questions during the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on alleged anomalous flood control projects at the Senate in Pasay City on Sept. 1, 2025. The Department of Budget and Management announced the government has barred Discaya-linked firms from entering government procurement. (PNA photo by Avito Dalan)

GRILLED. Businesswoman Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Discaya responds to questions during the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on alleged anomalous flood control projects at the Senate in Pasay City on Sept. 1, 2025. The Department of Budget and Management announced the government has barred Discaya-linked firms from entering government procurement. (PNA photo by Avito Dalan)

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has moved to bar contractors linked to anomalous flood control projects from government procurement.

This as President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. directed the immediate blacklisting of erring firms.

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman on Monday said the Procurement Service-DBM (PS-DBM) has already cancelled the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (PhilGEPS) membership of nine companies associated with businesswoman Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Discaya.

READ: 3-man commission to probe flood projects to wield all necessary powers

The PS-DBM is also preparing to remove more firms —including SYMS Construction Trading and Wawao Builders— from the registry, once the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) issues official blacklisting orders.

The move is in line with the New Government Procurement Act (Republic Act 12009), which mandates that once an implementing agency blacklists a contractor, its PhilGEPS membership must be revoked, effectively disqualifying the firm from all government bidding activities.

PhilGEPS is the main channel for government procurement transactions.

READ: Cebu group seeks review of multi-million Cotcot River projects

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon earlier vowed to disqualify contractors behind substandard or non-existent flood control projects worth millions of pesos.

PS-DBM Executive Director Genmaries “Gen” Entredicho-Caong said the agency remains committed to transparency and accountability.

Pangandaman also met with Dizon to review the proposed 2026 DPWH budget, as part of wider reforms aimed at restoring public trust in government spending. (PNA)

READ: Clamor grows to have flood mess culprits jailed

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Discaya, flood control projects, PhilGEPS
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.