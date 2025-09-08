Discaya firms delisted from PhilGEPS, more companies face ban

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has moved to bar contractors linked to anomalous flood control projects from government procurement.

This as President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. directed the immediate blacklisting of erring firms.

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman on Monday said the Procurement Service-DBM (PS-DBM) has already cancelled the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (PhilGEPS) membership of nine companies associated with businesswoman Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Discaya.

The PS-DBM is also preparing to remove more firms —including SYMS Construction Trading and Wawao Builders— from the registry, once the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) issues official blacklisting orders.

The move is in line with the New Government Procurement Act (Republic Act 12009), which mandates that once an implementing agency blacklists a contractor, its PhilGEPS membership must be revoked, effectively disqualifying the firm from all government bidding activities.

PhilGEPS is the main channel for government procurement transactions.

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon earlier vowed to disqualify contractors behind substandard or non-existent flood control projects worth millions of pesos.

PS-DBM Executive Director Genmaries “Gen” Entredicho-Caong said the agency remains committed to transparency and accountability.

Pangandaman also met with Dizon to review the proposed 2026 DPWH budget, as part of wider reforms aimed at restoring public trust in government spending. (PNA)

